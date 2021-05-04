Prince Charles is reportedly ready to move on from Harry and Meghan. Getty

However, although the Cambridges are seemingly leaving the Sussexes to their own devices, it seems they are not against taking a leaf out of the rogue royals' book.

A source dished to New Idea Royals Monthly that Wills and Kate are lining up some multi-media projects that may see them branch into podcasting like Harry and Meghan.

And it looks like they may be planning to tell their own side of the feud story in the process.

“This will be phased in slowly and they’re not talking about a tell-all per se, but over time you can expect them to discuss matters pertaining to their private lives via these platforms which they can control themselves,” revealed the insider.

Will and Kate are reportedly lining up some of their own media projects. Getty

To say Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey back in March ruffled a few feathers would be an understatement.

There was the revelation that the story of Meghan making Kate Middleton cry over a flower girl dress was actually completely fabricated and was in fact the other way around.

From there things turned progressively darker, with the Duchess of Sussex opening up about her harrowing mental health battle, and Prince Harry eventually joining to talk about his estranged relationship with his brother William.

Despite all of these bombshells, the world was taken with one scoop in particular. When Meghan told Oprah that there had been "concerns and conversations about how dark (her son Archie's) skin might be when he was born", the TV presenter's stunned facial expression mirrored the reaction of viewers everywhere.

Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview aired a lot of the royal family's alleged dirty laundry. CBS

While the fallout from the tell-all made it seem as though the brothers might never rekindle their tight bond, their recent reunion gave royal fans hope of a reconciliation.

After Prince Harry jetted to the UK to attend Prince Philip's funeral, he and William managed to put up a united front as they mourned their grandfather together.

The brothers were even captured walking to Windsor together engaging in conversation. From there, optimism only grew as it was reported that the royals convinced Harry to extend his stay and engage in "peace talks" with the monarchy.