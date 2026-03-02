Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Cellulite is nothing more than regular body fat peeking through the connective tissue in our skin. It’s perfectly normal, and roughly eight out of ten women have it.

And yet, despite being a common condition and so very normal, the vast majority of us would like to kick cellulite to the curb.

Cellulite is completely normal — in fact, it affects around 8 in 10 women.

What is cellulite?

Despite looking scary, cellulite is completely harmless. In fact, one could argue that cellulite does more harm to the mind!

“While it’s not a serious medical concern, it can affect one’s self-esteem,” Daniel Evans, Director of Health Recruiters, shares with New Idea.

The common skin condition causes lumpy, dimpled flesh primarily on the thighs, hips, buttocks, and abdomen, and usually becomes more prominent with age.

How to get rid of cellulite?

Unfortunately, there is no miracle solution when it comes to getting rid of cellulite – once it’s there, it’s there!

But not to stress, cellulite is not harmful to your overall health in any way, shape, or form, and you can take numerous steps to reduce the visibility of your cellulite, wherever it may appear on your body.

Despite its appearance, cellulite is harmless and incredibly common.

Here’s what the experts recommend:

Exercise – It won’t make your cellulite disappear, but by building muscle and losing fat, your skin will have a more even appearance, as well as improved muscle tone and circulation.

Stock up on fruit and vegetables – Eating fresh foods that are high in fibre is a great way to get you started on a path to clear, glowy skin all over your body. A healthy diet will also help reduce fat accumulation.

Stop smoking – This isn’t new information, but smoking cigarettes is not good for your health – and that extends to the blood supply to your skin. Smoking regularly will make your skin thinner and saggier, and thus see your cellulite more visible.

Massage – Take a few extra moments per day to give yourself some love! By giving the areas on your body a firm rubdown each day, you not only improve blood flow but also get rid of excess fluid, which will make your cellulite dimples less visible.

Cellulite typically appears on the thighs, hips, buttocks and abdomen. (Credit: BodyBlendz)

What are the best cellulite treatments?

While we’ve already covered the fact that once cellulite makes its arrival on your body, it’s there to stay, there are several treatment options that have been scientifically proven to reduce the appearance of cellulite in the long term.

Mr. Evans, however, reminds Aussies to take care when considering which treatment is most appropriate to the individual.

“It’s important to consult a healthcare professional to determine the most suitable approach for individual needs,” he suggests.

Acoustic wave therapy, laser treatments, radiofrequency, and carboxytherapy have all been backed by research to minimise the appearance of cellulite.

The downside? All of these cellulite treatment options are not only expensive but also take place over several sessions.

As a cheaper solution, we suggest applying a cellulite cream or lotion to your skin on a daily basis to make your cellulite less obvious.

We recommend the BodyBlendz Anti-Cellulite and Stretch Mark Lotion, which will help revive your skin’s youthful elasticity and structure without breaking the bank.