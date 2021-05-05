Kylie Gillies has dished on her birthday celebrations. Instagram

"1. When hubby and son #1 make a surprise TV appearance at your work." the host wrote. "Tony wears a blazer. Gus chooses the least dirty t-shirt from his bedroom floor. Missing our Archie who is away at Cadet Camp. My beautiful boys ❤️"

The presenter went on to credit her "work hubby" Larry Emdur, 56, for his special birthday gift.



"2. When your work hubby @larryemdur gifts you a VERY limited edition drink bottle from his other TV show. So exclusive I got 3 of them! 🏆"

Larry himself also penned a sweet tribute to his work wife on his own Instagram, claiming that he "hadn't seen her this happy" in a long time.

"I haven’t seen her this happy since I gave her a bottle-opener made from kangaroo balls" Larry Emdur wrote on Instagram. Instagram

Sharing a photo of the pair of them - Kylie with her new gifted drink bottle in hand - Larry captioned the post with an equal parts sweet and silly message.

"I haven’t seen her this happy since I gave her a bottle-opener made from kangaroo balls." the 56-year-old wrote. "Happy birthday @kyliegillies , are you old enough to join me for the current round of Astra Zeneca jabs yet?"

The host continued: "I hope you enjoy your @thechaseaus water bottle. It can from the bottom of my heart and just like you it can be warm or cool, it’s very clever like that .. ❤️❤️ have a great night x"

Kylie responded to Larry's tribute in a hilarious fashion, commenting "Well water you know?!? I love it. ❤️ (you have to say that out loud to get it) Thanks Laz. Happy to volunteer my extra wrinkle for a promo any time. Xx"

Kylie was looking glam at last year's Carols in the Domain. Instagram

The presenter went on to dish further info about her birthday bash, citing the "divine cake" gifted to her by her work colleagues and claiming she "may need elastic pants" after indulging in it.

And it wasn't just cake she was spoilt with, Kylie went on to shoutout Larry for the indoor air detoxifier he gifted her, proclaiming that her co-host "does listen after all".

Kylie's post was inundated with birthday wishes from many famous faces including former Sunrise host Samantha Armytage, weatherman Sam Mac, Roxy Jacenko, Patti Newton, Jules Sebastian and more.

But despite all the love she was showered with, at the end of it all, Kylie confessed she had her regrets about the whole thing.

"Now... just pretend it never happened" Kylie ended her post. "Not a day older 😂"