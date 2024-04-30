Wire and Wood Undershelf Basket - Anko
The Anko wire and wood undershelf basket is a great way to save space in your pantry, wardrobe, and anywhere you have shelves! It is designed to keep your space more organised and also makes your items far more accessible. With no installment necessary, this undershelf basket is convenient and the perfect way to create extra space.
Food Storage Set, 10 Piece - Anko
This food storage set by Anko is a must-have if you're looking to reorganise your pantry. With its flip-lock lids, this 10-piece storage set will keep your food fresh AND organised! The clear design also makes it very easy to see what is in your pantry at a glance... gone are the days of putting items you already have on the grocery list.
Clear Can Storage - Anko
Moving onto another area of the kitchen - the fridge is a place that unfortunately gets easily cluttered. Whether that means expired foods accidentally getting pushed right to the back or having so many jars of pastes and jams you don't even know what you have, a messy fridge is not something anyone wants. This clear can storage container by Anko is the first step you can take to help reorganise your fridge!
Large Under Shelf Fridge Drawer - Anko
The next step to reorganising your fridge is to purchase this Large Under Shelf Fridge Drawer by Anko. Similar to the wood and wire undershelf basket, this fridge drawer is easy to slip onto your fridge shelf for extra storage space.
Adjustable Fridge/Freezer Rack - Anko
Though this adjustable rack can be used in both your fridge and freezer, it seems to have more of a purpose in your freezer... If you're the type of person to have a backup supply of microwave meals, this rack is the perfect way to organise them all and keep them accessible!
Here are some other fridge/freeze storage options you may want to consider:
- Fridge Organiser, Narrow - Anko, $5
- Fridge Storage Set 5 Piece - Anko, $39
- Fridge Storage Container, 6L - Anko, $12
- Fridge Storage - Anko, $9
- Medium & Narrow Drawer - Anko, $3
- Handled Fridge Basket - Anko, $7
- Clear Egg Storage - Anko, $5
Storage Tub, 30L - Anko
Storage tubs can unfortunately get very expensive despite being a household essential. Anko's range of storage tubs are strong, spacious, and best all, affordable! With easy-to-carry handles and available in a range of different sizes, it's time to level up your space with this practical storage solution.
Below is the full range of Anko Storage Tubs:
- Storage Tub, 7L - Anko, $4
- Storage Tub, 15L - Anko, $6
- Storage Tub on Wheels, 52L - Anko, $7
- Storage Tub on Wheels, 60L - Anko, $10
- Storage Tub on Wheels, 80L - Anko, $15
- Storage Tub on Wheels, 120L - Anko, $20
