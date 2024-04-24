ALDI special buys available from April 24
- IPL Hair Remover, $69.99
- Hair Curler with Angled Attachment, $49.99
- Women's Athletic Jacket (puffer: available in black and white), $29.99
- Art Pencils 12pk, $3.99
- Self-Heating Dog Bed, $39.99
- Anti-Splash Pet Bowl Assortment, $11.99
ALDI special buys available from April 27
- Vintage Turntable, $69.99
- Mini Karaoke Bluetooth Speaker, $34.99
- Smart Watch, $49.99
- Heated Throw Blanket, $34.99
- Electric Heated Clothes Airer, $59.99
- Steam Air Fryer, $129
ALDI special buys available from May 1
- Double-Wall Thermo Glasses 2pk, $9.99
- Expressi Large Milk Frother, $59.99
- Longline Puffer Jacker, $36.99
- Loungewear Set, $19.99
- Women's UGG Slipper Boots, $49.99
ALDI special buys available from May 4
- Shiatsu Back Massage Cushion, $39.99
- Vibrating Massage Ball Assortment, $34.99
- Lacura Beauty Ultra Tinted Lip Balm, $9.99
- Lacura Beauty Dip Powder Nail Kit, $29.99
- Sewing Machine, $129
We update this article regularly with ALDI special buys.