Bamboo Chest, 8 Drawer - Anko

$109 from Target

This bamboo chest of drawers provides ample storage space with a total of eight drawers! Whether you want to store clothes or keep your junk hidden away for a more simplistic living space, this is a great option. The piece can fit seamlessly into various bedroom, living, and hallway spaces.

SHOP NOW

Bamboo Shoe Cabinet - Anko

$79 from Target

Sticking with the bamboo theme, this shoe cabinet by Anko is perfect for keeping your home organised. If you're the type of family to keep your shoes in the hallway for easy access when you're leaving the house, this is a great purchase if you're looking to keep your space looking cleaner and less cluttered. However, apart from the hallway, this shoe cabinet can also work really well in your living room, bedroom, or even tucked away in your wardrobe (if it's big enough).

SHOP NOW

Lyn Side Table

$19 from Kmart

Bamboo is clearly VERY in style right now. This easy-to-assemble side table is perfect for keeping next to your bed for water, books, and other essentials you don't want to get out of bed for. It can also double as a small coffee table for your living area. You chose!

SHOP NOW

Hamptons Wall Cabinet & Hooks - Anko

$35 from Target

The Hamptons Wall Cabinet is another practical and space-saving piece of furniture, except this saves even MORE space as it doesn't belong on the floor. Think about where you keep your keys at the moment... whether it be on the kitchen table, the coffee table, or in your bag, chances are they get lost for a short period of time very often. This wall cabinet is the perfect remedy; you can use it for keys, hats, scarves, or whatever else you may need to grab right as you walk out the door.

SHOP NOW

Ada Boucle Chair

$159 from Kmart

We have found the perfect reading chair! We all wish for a chair that is comfortable and cute that we can curl up on with a good book... the Ada Boucle Chair ticks all of our boxes. The comfy curved back and armrests as well as the sleek and classy design make for an inviting seat to liven up your living room or bedroom.

SHOP NOW

Natural Faux Fur Bean Bag

$30 from Kmart

If you don't want to spend a lot but still want a comfy chair to sit on and read or watch a movie, a bean bag is your next best bet! Not only do they make the room appear SO much more cozy, they also offer a comfy space for you or your kids to curl up on. Just make sure you don't forget to order the beans as well!

SHOP NOW

3 Piece Table and Chair Set - White

$39 from Kmart

If you have little ones who constantly occupy the dining table with their games and colouring books, it might be time to consider investing in a separate table for the kids to play on (if you have the space). Not only will it keep the kids out of your way, but you won't have to worry about your dining table getting damaged.

SHOP NOW

We update this article regularly with updated top picks and new releases.

In the shopping mood? Check out the articles below: