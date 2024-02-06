King Charles has been diagnosed with an unconfirmed type of cancer. Getty

Whilst aides have not yet confirmed how the Duke of Sussex reacted to hearing the news of his father's ailing health, his decision to fly home does suggest that the bond between the father-son duo whilst at times strained, remains strong.

It is currently unclear where Prince Harry will stay, or how long he will stay in the UK, especially considering his former residence Frogmore Cottage is now the home of Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their two sons August and Ernest.

When he last visited the country in September 2023 for the WellChild Awards, the royal was made to stay in a hotel after his request to stay at Windsor Castle was denied by the royal family due to the "last minute nature" of the request according to royal sources.

During that same trip, Harry was also unable to visit his father who was holidaying at Balmoral Castle due to scheduling conflicts.

Given when he and his wife Meghan were stripped of their right to utilise automatic police security when in the UK when they stepped down as working royals in 2020, it is expected that the Duke will travel with a private security entourage when visiting his father.

Prince Harry has rushed to his father's side. Getty

It is currently unclear what the state of the relationship is between the King and his youngest son, Harry.

After a fleeting appearance in London for King Charles' historic coronation on May 6th, 2023 the pair have reportedly barely spoken.

Buckingham Palace did not publically celebrate Prince Harry's 39th birthday on September 15, 2023, but the Duke did allegedly reach out to his father to wish him a happy 75th birthday in November that same year.

It is understood that the King received a video of his grandchildren singing Happy Birthday to their grandfather and that Meghan also spoke with her father-in-law.