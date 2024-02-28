Prince Harry has lost his legal battle to have police security when visiting the U.K. Getty

Lane continued: "The court has also found that there has been no unlawfulness on the part of RAVEC in respect of its arrangements for certain of the claimant’s visits to Great Britain."

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back as senior royals in 2020, U.K. authorities stripped away his right to certain security measures.

The Duke of Sussex then argued that he and his family were entitled to automatic protection when travelling from their Californian home to the U.K.

Prince Harry is set to appeal the decision made by the High Court.

A legal spokesperson told PEOPLE that the 39-year-old was not seeking "preferential treatment", merely the "same consideration as others".

"The Duke’s case is that the so-called 'bespoke process' that applies to him, is no substitute for that risk analysis," the statement said, adding that Prince Harry hopes to obtain justice through the appeal, and will make no further comment while the case is ongoing.

In December 2023, the duke told the High Court he needed security to keep his family safe, particularly given his "experiences in life".

"The U.K. is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the United States," he said at the time.

The 39-year-old continued: "That cannot happen if there is no possibility to keep them safe when they are on U.K. soil."

"I can't put my wife in danger like that, and given my experiences in life, I'm reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm's way too."

Wednesday's court hearing confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "recklessly" pursued by paparazzi while in New York last year.

Judge Lane revealed that, after investigation of the chase, local police found that paparazzi exhibited "persistently dangerous and unacceptable behaviour".