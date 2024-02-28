Prince Harry launching the Invictus Games in 2014. Getty

If the "Government led talks" are successful, it will be the Duchess of Sussex's first time in England since the Queen's funeral in September 2022, and the first time for the Sussex children since they attended their great-grandmother's Diamond Jubilee in February of that same year.

Prince Harry was last in his homeland just weeks ago to visit his father after the monarch was unexpectedly diagnosed with cancer.

In 2016, the then First Lady of the United States of America Michelle Obama joined forces with the Prince to support the games. Getty

As a full-time working royal, Prince Harry had automatic police security, but after stepping back from his duties in January 2020 these privileges were downgraded.

There is an ongoing legal dispute between the royal and the UK Government over the issue.

However given the same government has high hopes to bring the Invictus Games to Birmingham in 2027, the matter may soon be resolved.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was thrilled to host the games in his home country in 2017. Getty

Who founded the Invictus Games?

The Invictus Games were founded by Prince Harry in 2012 after he met with a group of wounded and ill military personnel who had just participated in the 'Warrior Games' in America.

Touched by how sport could uplift, inspire, and most importantly aid in the mental and physical recovery of former defence workers, the Duke set about to organise a similar event, but on a much larger scale.

And thus the Invictus Games was born, the first being held in London in September, 2014.

In 2018, the Duke was joined by his new wife in Sydney. Getty

What is the point of the Invictus Games?

According to the official website of the Invictus Games, the event was created to support the recovery and rehabilitation of participating servicemen and women.

Through the power of sport, the annual event has been designed to help participants find the motivation to gain a new place in life, and to not let themselves be defined by the mental and physical trauma they may have suffered whilst on active service.

The 2020 games were delayed until 2022 due to the pandemic. Here, Prince Harry is joined by Princess Margriet of The Netherlands, the royal pair officially launching the upcoming games together. Getty

Is Prince Harry still involved with the Invictus Games?

Despite no longer being a working royal, the prince has continued to promote and support the games.

He is currently a patron of the games, alongside Lord Charles Allen of Kensington who is Chairman of an extensive board of trustees.

The Executive Team of the Invictus Games is currently led by CEO Dominic Reid OBE.

Harry was joined by his wife Meghan Markle once more at the 2023 Invictus Games held in Germany. Getty

Where will the Invictus Games be held in 2024?

After its inaugural year in London, the Invictus Games were then held in Orlando (2016), Toronto (2017), Sydney (2018), The Hague (2022), and Dusseldorf (2023).

In 2024 The Invictus Games will be held in Vancouver.

