Getty

“The NYPD assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” the statement said.

“There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard.”

It’s been reported by several outlets including the BBC, The Telegraph and Page Six, that Harry, Meghan and Doria left the event in a SUV but after being chased by paparazzi, sought help at a police station. From there, the trio reportedly left the police station in a taxi in the hopes of evading the photographers.

WATCH: Harry & Meghan Official Trailer

The BBC spoke to Sukhcharn ‘Sonny’ Singh, a man who claims he was the taxi driver who drove Harry, Meghan, Doria and a security guard from the station.

“A security guard hailed me, next thing you know Prince Harry and his wife were hopping into my cab,” Sonny said.

“As we went a block, we got blocked by a garbage truck and all of a sudden paparazzi came and started taking pictures. They were just about to give me the location of where they were going to go, but then they told me to circle back to the precinct.”

Getty

Sonny further revealed that he thought Harry and Meghan were “nice people” who “looked nervous”. But Sonny also said that he did not think the paparazzi were “aggressive” and claims of a ‘near catastrophic chase’ were perhaps exaggerated.

“New York is the safest place to be - there’s police stations, cops on every corner… [The paparazzi] were behind us... they kept their distance,” Sonny said.

The Women of Vision Awards was Harry and Meghan’s first public outing since King Charles’ coronation. Meghan was one of the honorees at the event, and icon Gloria Steinem presented her award.