Prince Harry will not be able to access police protection when visiting the United Kingdom. Getty

Just last week, the polarising prince offered the High Court an alternative solution, if the police protection would not be provided for free, he and Meghan would instead pay for protection out of their own pockets.

To this, High Court judge Sir Martin Chamberlain refused on the basis of the “unacceptable” precedent it would set.

According to barristers representing the Home Office, armed officers could not be “expected to place themselves in harm’s way” and (in the worst-case scenario), stop a bullet to protect a paying customer.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have to pay for private security when visiting the United Kingdom now. Getty

They also added that by allowing the Duke and Duchess to “purchase” police protection, they would be creating a “two-tier system” that purely the rich could exploit.

Sir Martin went on to add that wealthy individuals paying for police guards “was a different in kind from the police services provided at, for example, sporting or entertainment events, because they involve the deployment of highly trained specialist officers, of whom there is a limited number, and who are required to put themselves in harm’s way.”

It remains to be seen if Prince Harry will appeal the ruling.