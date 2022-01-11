Julia Morris has five visible tattoos on her arm. Instagram

"Got some new artwork from the divinity that is @cocoloberg @absolutetattoo in Kingscliff," Julia wrote on Instagram.

"This latest piece is by Ruby & it is an Octopus she drew during our 2 years in LA. Plus two new 💜💜 for my ladies. The works make me so happy jx."

In a touching detail, Julia also included a photo of Ruby's original Octopus design in the post.

In addition to these two new pieces, Julia has three other visible tatts on her arm: three intertwining circles, paw prints, and a row of animals donning top hats.

Her daughters have designed two of her tatts. Instagram

Julia unveiled the latter tattoo in another Instagram post last October. And it looks like there's a theme when it comes to her ink.

"So... Sophie said 'Mum, if I draw you something, would you get it tattooed?' I mean, with the dream of being back in the hands of exquisite Kingscliff artisan @cocoberg it came to life, jx."

Again, the host included the original sketch, this time by her youngest daughter, which included a snail, snake, and frog all donning top hats.

As for the three intertwining rings and paw prints, these were the first tattoos that Julia shared with her followers.

Perhaps the comedian will end up with a sleeve? Instagram

The comedian debuted them on her Instagram in December 2020.

"Had the immense pleasure of sitting for some of @cocoloberg fine needle genius. Love it so much Thank you @absolutetattoo in Kingscliff... they are the very best jx."

When a fan enquired about the meaning of the rings in the comments, Julia was happy to oblige with an answer.

"They are my family of four and the people who surround us and look after us and how many times those people intersect... improving all of our lives,' Julia replied.

Perhaps the presenter will keep the ink coming and end up with an entire sleeve of tatts? We'd love to see it.

