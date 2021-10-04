Julia Morris’ 16-year marriage to Welsh comedian, Dan Thomas, has reportedly come to an end, thanks in large part to Victoria’s testing pandemic lockdowns.

New Idea understands the couple realised their relationship had “simply run its course” before calling time a few months ago.

“It’s all very amicable. They are still figuring things out, but there’s two children involved and Julia and Dan are determined to put their daughters first,” tells a friend, who confirms there’s no nastiness between either party.

“They’ve been through a lot together and I think they realised it was time to move on. I’m pretty sure they will stay friends,” adds the pal.

Julia, 53, has reportedly shared the news with friends and her colleagues, including co-host Dr Chris Brown, on the NSW set of I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!, where she has been for weeks, while Dan remains in Melbourne.