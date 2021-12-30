If you've ever switched on I'm A Celeb or The Living Room and found yourself fixated on Dr Chris Brown, you're not the only one.

The handsome TV vet has his fair share of admirers thanks to his devastating good looks and charm (you just have to scroll through Twitter if you don't believe us) but Chris, 43, is yet to settle down and find The One.

Chris told Stellar in 2019 that he had a wake-up call when he turned 40 and he had a look at where he is in life.

"If you’d told me at 20 I’d be unmarried and without kids, I probably would’ve been horrified. But it’s my doing. I’ve probably prioritised work more than I potentially should have over the past 10 years — to the detriment of my personal life. I love my life, but it’s not without sacrifice,” he told the publication.

“It’s a lot to ask of a girlfriend, to put up with all the travel and the lack of face time. There’s often interest in who I’m dating. I don’t want to put someone through that if it’s not going to be a thing.”