He added: “I’m certainly looking for the one. I don’t want to be this person with a history of short to medium-term relationships.”
When it comes to relationships, though, the TV personality isn't one to share heaps of photos on social media and make a big deal about his partner.
In an interview with TV WEEK in 2018, Chris confessed: “I’ve never been that guy going around boasting, especially about who I’m dating.”
So who are the lovely ladies Chris has dated in the past? Let's have a look
Kendall Bora
Chris was romantically linked to Bondi-based project manager Hannah Thomas and Home and Away actress Kassandra Clementi in 2014.
However, in September 2016 the I'm A Celeb host met Kendall Bora, an executive producer at Weekend Today back in September 2016 whom he began dating that year.
"I always find the interest in her surprising," he told the Wentworth Courier in 2018.
"I guess I am fairly private and I have always been that way… I've never really spoken about relationships a whole lot, I've always kept that to myself."
The couple called it quits in 2018 and Kendall is now engaged to Weekend Sunrise's Matt Doran.
Liv Phyland
Later in 2018, Chris was spotted with The Loop's Liv Phyland and the romance rumours soon followed, especially after Liv starred on The Living Room.
The pair reportedly dated for a year and Chris was by Liv's side when she was hospitalised to have her appendix removed, but the pair eventually called it quits.
At the 2019 Melbourne Cup, Liv told Woman’s Day they were still “really good friends”.
Brooke Meredith
Last we heard, Chris was dating model, Brooke Meredith.
The pair went public in April 2020, when Chris and the 29-year-old beauty were photographed looking loved-up while shopping together at Bunnings in Sydney.
It was then soon rumoured that Chris and Brooke self-isolated together in the I'm A Celeb host’s $5.8m Clovelly home in Sydney’s east.
This article originally appeared on our sister site, Who.
