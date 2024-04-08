The 1993 version was hosted by Tony Barber. Getty

A UK version also hosted by Fry has recently premiered in the UK, however, the reviews haven't been as expected...

"Jeopardy! has a format that – strikingly unusual as it seems at first – just gets under the skin of an audience, and reveals more and more depths of delight,” Fry said.

"Not to mention more and more depths of knowledge amongst the population. I reckon Australia will welcome this uniquely beguiling and endlessly rewarding game and I just can't wait to get started."

When will Jeopardy! Australia premiere?

The rebooted series is set to premiere on Saturday, April 20 at 7:30 pm, on Channel 9 and 9Now.

The series with air during this Saturday time slot for six weeks.