Ann Clark Cookie Cutters 7 Piece Halloween Cookie Cutter Set from Amazon for $21.54

Celebrate the spookiest time of the year with treats instead of tricks made with this Halloween cookie cutter set.

It comes with seven cutters, each in the shapes of either a pumpkin, bat, ghost, witch hat, curled cat, skull, and candy corn. It also comes with a recipe booklet so that you can try some new treats at home.

9pcs Halloween Cookie Cutters Shapes from Amazon for $20.96

These cutters are perfect for baking with the kids, as they each come with dismountable PP plastic covers that can effectively prevent hand injuries.

The set includes nine cutters in the shapes of a cat, spider, spider web, witch hat, bat, pumpkin, zombie tooth, ghost, and skull.

And, not only are they great for cutting out cookies, but you can use them for sandwiches, vegetables and fruits too.

Mud Pie Halloween Cookie Plate and Cookie Cutter Set from Amazon for $64.82

This two-piece set features a Ceramic pumpkin shaped cookie plate that is sized at 10" x 10 1/2", and a ghost tin cookie cutter that is approximately 4" x 4".

The cookie plate is great to have as a decorative piece next to your delicious cookies, or you can even use it to serve guests for the holidays.

BakingWorld Pumpkin Cookie Cutter Set from Amazon for $13.04

In this set you'll find five different sized pumpkin shapes that are not only perfect for cutting cookie dough, but also for cutting fondant, bread, sandwiches, cheese, and much more.

With the different sizes, ranging from 1.14"/1.53"/2.04"/2.95"/3.81", you can have all the creative fun as you please.

Cerlaza Halloween Cookie Cutters Stamps from Amazon for $25.03

Reap the rewards of a successful DIY baking session with this cookie cutter set that has six styles to choose from, including the classic haunted house, owl, skeleton, pumpkin, bat, ghost, and witch falling into the jar.

It's very suitable as a baking mold, not only for making cookies and biscuits, but also for cutting cookie dough, soft candy, jelly, soft fruit, cheese or craft clay.

Wilton Halloween Metal Cookie Cutter Set, 18-Piece from Amazon for $33.22

With a total of 18 shapes to choose from, this set includes a witch hat, bone, ghost, web, apple, spider, skull, cauldron, vampire teeth, coffin, tombstone, broom, oak leaf, cat, pumpkin, bat, candy corn and maple leaf.

Made with sturdy metal, the cutters will keep their shape and cut cookie dough easily while you bake to perfection.