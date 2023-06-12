Method

1. Combine potatoes with 2 tblsps oil and 1 tblsp rosemary in a large bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Toss well to coat.

2. Pull out pan and basket from a 7-litre air fryer. Spray basket with olive oil. Spread potatoes over base of basket. Slide pan and basket back into air fryer. Set temperature to 200C. Set timer and cook for 15 minutes. Pull out pan and basket. Gently turn potatoes. Set timer and cook for 10 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, rub combined remaining oil, rosemary and garlic over lamb. Season with salt and pepper.

4. Place lamb, skin-side down over potatoes. Slide pan and basket back into air fryer. Set temperature to 180C. Set timer and cook for 15 minutes. Pull out pan and basket. Turn lamb. Slide pan and basket back into air fryer. Set timer and cook for about 10 minutes (for medium) until lamb is cooked to your liking. Remove lamb to a serving plate. Rest, loosely covered with foil.

5. Slide pan and basket back into air fryer. Set timer and cook for 5 minutes until potatoes are golden and tender.

6. Arrange potatoes and sliced lamb on a serving plate. Pour over juice from lamb. Serve with dip and beans. Scatter over olives and feta.