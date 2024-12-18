The perfect way to store, serve and drink champagne REVEALED

For more than 150 years, Canard Duchêne has been crafting champagne that is “worthy of every moment.”

Founded in 1868 by winemaker Léonie Duchêne and her barrel-maker husband Victor Canard, the French champagne house has fast become a quintessential part of the Montagne de Reims Champagne sub-region in France.

Across history, the label has been enjoyed by some of history’s most notable figures. From Napolean to Tsar Nicholas II of Russia, to the scores of Aussies who have fallen in love with the range since it landed on our shores – it’s no surprise it’s been a beloved beverage of choice from the very beginning.

New Idea was lucky enough to catch up with Canard’s Chef de Cave (Head Winemaker/Cellar Master) Laurent Fédou during his recent trip to Sydney, where he shared his top tips for drinking champagne, and how to make the most of every single drop!

Laurent Fédou has decades of experience when it comes to the wonderful world of champagne! (Credit: Supplied)

What is the perfect temperature to serve a bottle of champagne?

I recommend serving champagne at 8°C, which allows you to fully appreciate its sparkle and bubbles. Once poured, let it breathe and warm slightly for an enhanced tasting experience.

What’s the recommended way to open a bottle of champagne?

Canard Duchêne Brut Champagne is exceptionally versatile and easy to enjoy, whether you’re serving it as an aperitif, sharing it during a romantic dinner, or enjoying it with friends. It pairs effortlessly with a variety of meals, making it an excellent choice for almost any occasion.

Canard Duchêne is as delicious as it is affordable. (Credit: Supplied)

How do you recommend storing champagne?

It’s essential to store champagne away from light and heat. Unlike wine, champagne can be stored upright, which helps preserve its delicate flavours. Ideally, champagne should be consumed within two years of purchase to ensure its freshness and vibrancy.

What food would you recommend pairing with Canard Duchêne champagne?

Our champagne is ideal for festive occasions, particularly as an aperitif or with lighter dishes. The Rosé pairs beautifully with seafood, such as shrimp, or with fruit salads. For a more indulgent pairing, try a vintage Canard Duchene with creamy goat’s cheese.

Canard Duchêne is still proudly family-run. (Credit: Supplied)

What makes Canard Duchêne stand out from all the wineries in Champagne?

Our champagne stands out for its long-standing family heritage and strong connection to the Reims Mountain terroir. Known for its fruity, fresh, and well-balanced profile, it’s the perfect companion for celebrating life’s special moments.

Where can I buy Canard Duchêne champagne in Australia?

Canard Duchêne champagne is available to purchase exclusively in Australia at the three Coles Group liquor brands: Vintage Cellars, First Choice Liquor Market, and Liquorland.

There are currently two bottles on offer to Aussie consumers including the Brut NV Champagne and the Rose Champagne, both of which are available in piccolo 375ml and full-sized 750ml bottles.