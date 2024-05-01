Karli is a current frontrunner for Bert. Seven

But will Karli win Bert’s heart? Well, she certainly deems herself a perfect fit for the farmer - especially considering her own background.

“Having been brought up in the country myself, I feel like Bert’s outlook on life - his morals and interests - align with mine,” she told Seven.

While she now lives in Geelong, Victoria, Karli grew up on her dad’s farm in Wilkur.

According to Wimmera Mallee News, Karli’s father Ken runs the farm, which includes over 10,000 hectare, with his wife Vicki, their son Dale, and Dale’s wife Holly.

Ken bought the property 32 years ago - so it’s around the same age as Karli! And work on the farm includes cropping, producing canola, wheat, barley, lentils, vetch, and running some sheep.

Karli grew up on a farm with her family. Instagram

Karli also told Seven that her family once likened her to a Fantale lolly - “soft on the inside and hard on the outside,” she said.

When it was time to further her studies, Karli ventured from Wilkur to Deakin University, where she received a Bachelor of Management in Marketing.

From there, the Farmers star began a fruitful career. Initially working as a Wine Sales and Advertising Assistant for Chas Cole Cellars, she then dabbled in a few different roles - including a Sales Consultant for Buxton Real Estate Group - before ending up in her current job as a Customer Service Representative for Country Road.

According to Karli, she loves “to be busy”.

"I feel like Bert’s outlook on life - his morals and interests - align with mine." Seven

“I have a work ethic like no other,” the Victorian told Seven.

“I have a work ethic like no other. I will always be there for you no matter what, and I never give up”.

But work isn’t everything to Karli, who also describes herself as “spontaneous, fun, and always up for an adventure”.

Will the Farmer’s daughter be the perfect match for Farmer Bert? We will have to wait and see.

Ready for your own chance at romance? Sign up for eharmony today!