Animated musical Moana 2 is set to splash into cinemas this year

The highly-anticipated sequel to Disney’s Oscar-nominated film Moana, titled Moana 2, is officially set to release in cinemas later this year.

Unsurprisingly, the animated musical is returning, with the first installment generating more than $680 million at the box office in 2016.

“Moana remains an incredibly popular franchise,” said Bob Iger, chief executive officer at the Walt Disney Company, “and we can’t wait to give you more of Moana and Maui when ‘Moana 2’ comes to cinemas this November.”

The all-new feature-length film is directed by Dave Derrick Jr. with music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa’i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.

Here, we’ve gathered everything else you need to know about what we’re already dubbing the must-see family film of 2024.

First look at Moana 2. (Credit: Disney)

Is there going to be a Moana 2?

Yes! The Walt Disney Company confirmed Moana 2 in February 2024, with a first-look image and teaser trailer. A full-length feature trailer was then released in late May.

When is Moana 2 coming out?

Fans will have to wait just a little longer to see Moana 2, as it opens in cinemas on November 27, 2024.

What is Moana 2 about?

As per the logline, the epic animated musical Moana 2 sets sail on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui, and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers.

“After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.”

Who is in the cast of Moana 2?

While no details have been released about the voice actors, we do expect to see Auli’i Cravalho return for the sequel to voice Moana.

Also suspected to return are Dwayne Johnson as Maui; Nicole Scherzinger as Sina; and Temuera Morrison as Chief Tai.

Where to watch Moana 2 in Australia

Following its theatrical release, we suspect Moana 2 will be available to stream on Disney+ in Australia, most likely in early 2025.

In the meantime, fans can catch up on the first film, Moana, now on Disney+ with a mth-to-mth no lock-in contract. Subscribe here.