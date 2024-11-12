The emotional way MAFS’ Beck Zemek announced her second pregnancy

Seven months since announcing her engagement, former Married at First Sight star Rebecca ‘Beck’ Zemek has revealed she is expecting another baby!

The season 8 bride made the surprise announcement alongside her fiancé Ben Mitchell during their engagement party over the weekend, leaving their friends and family in attendance in disbelief.

“So, what we’re going to do now, we’re all going to put our glasses up,” said Ben in a video shared to social media of the announcement, as he prepared to make a heartfelt toast to his wife.

“And we’re going to cheers to Beck being pregnant,” he finished, much to the delight of their loved ones who audibly expressed their disbelief and excitement and rushed to congratulate the couple.

“Baby number 2, we can’t wait to meet you,” Beck also captioned the video.

But the fun didn’t end there!

Another girl! (Credit: Instagram)

The couple turned their engagement party into a baby announcement and then again into a gender reveal.

While cutting their engagement cake, the soon-to-be husband and wife dug into pink icing and discovered they would be having a baby girl, a younger sister to their two-year-old daughter Immy.

“We’re officially going to be 4 geminis!!! ♊️ And you @bennmichell are officially out numbered 😂,” Beck also shared on Instagram.

Bec and Ben have been dating since 2021. (Credit: Instagram)

While the reality star didn’t find love on season eight of MAFS where she was matched with Jake Edwards, she is clearly the perfect match for her doting partner Ben, whom she has been building a home with in Perth.

When the couple first got engaged, the MAFS alumnus shared that she was “so shocked” by the proposal that she “couldn’t even get a yes out.”

How sweet!