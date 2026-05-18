Meet Farmer Jason: The “gentle giant” searching for the one on Farmer Wants a Wife

Farmer Jason Tessmann is putting it all on the line on Farmer Wants a Wife in the hopes of meeting his true love.

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The 37-year-old dairy farmer from Coolabunia, Queensland, has faced heartbreak before and hopes to find a genuine connection.

He is one of five farmers taking a leap of faith on the show, and by the looks of the trailer, love is in the air.

Scroll on to read more about Farmer Jason.

Farmer Jason is ready to find love. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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Who is Farmer Jason from Farmer Wants a Wife?

Jason is a fifth-generation dairy farmer who bought the farm from his family and hopes to continue its legacy.

He is the first to describe himself as a “big softie”, and is also a father to a son aged 11 and a daughter aged five.

“I just love being a dad, and I would like to have more if I can,” he explained.

“I just love seeing the joy on their faces, and I couldn’t imagine my life without that.”

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When he’s not tending to the farm, he plays netball and does reformer pilates.

Before that, he was a passionate rugby player who played for the Kingaroy Red Ants for almost 20 years. However, he had to give that up and had three knee reconstructions.

According to the Courier Mail, he was once also a heavyweight boxer.

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The happy-go-lucky farmer says he doesn’t take life too seriously, but is also fiercely loyal.

“My friends would say I have a big heart and am incredibly loyal to the people I care about,” he said.

Jason hopes to find long-lasting love on Farmer Wants a Wife. (Credit: Channel Seven)

What is Farmer Jason looking for in a partner?

In the past, he said he’s struggled to find someone willing to move and settle down at the farm.

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“I’ve been unlucky in love, been with someone and finding out they want something different in life,” he shared.

“You think, are you good enough, or is there something wrong with me? I’ve got a big heart. Gotta find the right one to give it to.”

So meeting someone genuinely interested in farm life is essential.

“I don’t expect my partner to move straight away because I know it’s hard to leave your family and friends, but I’d like someone who is open to doing it,” he revealed.

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Farmer Jason knows what he’s looking for. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Determined to open his heart once again, he said he is looking for someone who is “fun, bubbly, and kind-hearted, with a good sense of humour and a positive outlook on life”.

“I am a sucker for a beautiful smile,” he said.

“I’m drawn to people who are confident in themselves, outgoing, and open to trying new things, but who also know how to relax and not take life too seriously.”

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