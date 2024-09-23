Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is coming to streaming services

Ever since Tim Burton announced that his beloved 1988 movie Beetlejuice would be getting a sequel in early 2022, fans were left in the throes of anticipation until it finally hit cinemas two and a half years later.

Set more than 35 years after the events of the original film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice sees three generations of the Deetz family – Delia (Catherine O’Hara), her daughter Lydia (Winona Ryder), and granddaughter Astrid (Jenna Ortega) – reunite at the family home in Winter River after a family tragedy.

What follows comes as no surprise to fans of the franchise as Astrid accidentally opens a portal to the afterlife and summons Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton), a chaotic poltergeist whose mission is to spread chaos and cause mayhem in the living world.

Michael Keaton returns as the mysterious, manic, and spooky poltergeist Beetlejuice in the sequel. (Credit: Warner Bros)

Will there be a Beetlejuice 3?

While Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was a sequel decades in the making, fans may not have to wait as long for a third Beetlejuice movie to be released.

And given when you say his name you summon the ghost with the most…something tells us a trilogy is a fitting end for the franchise, especially given the sequel ended with several loose ends.

While director Tim Burton hasn’t made any public commitment to a third film, producer Tommy Harper says he is leaving the door open.

“We haven’t talked about where it could go from here; we just talked about making one really good movie. Make it the best you can, and then anything could happen,” he shared with industry publication Total Film.

Tim later added that if Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice were to happen, it would have to be soon: “Well, if [the same] time frame goes on, I’ll be about 100. So maybe. I doubt it,” he revealed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Newcomer Jenna Ortega plays Astrid Deetz, daughter of Astrid (Winona Ryder). Notably, Astrid has inherited her mother’s ability to see dead people. (Credit: Warner Bros).

Where can I watch Beetlejuice 2 in Australia?

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will soon be available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime. You can also rent or buy Beetlejuice on Amazon Prime.

Alternatively, you can stream both films on Apple TV+ from $12.99/mth, with a 7-day free trial.