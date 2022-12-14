Getty

Is Emily Blunt still married?

Yes! Emily Blunt and John Krasinski got married on July 10, 2012 and as of 2022, the couple are still together.

Who did Emily Blunt have a baby with?

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have two children together, Hazel and Violet.

Hazel Krasinski, Emily and John’s eldest daughter, was born on February 16, 2014. Violet Krasinski, Emily and John’s youngest daughter was born in June 2016.

How did Emily Blunt and John Krasinski meet?

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski first met in 2008 at a restaurant. Emily described the way she met John as a “sad, lame story” when she appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers in 2018.

“I was in a restaurant, [John] was in the restaurant. I was sitting with a mutual friend… and my friend, Gray goes, ‘Oh my God, that’s my friend John,’ and that was it. [John] was sitting with our friend, Justin Theroux and he abandoned Justin and came over to us. He just stood there and made me laugh.”

Shortly after their encounter at this restaurant in 2008, Emily and John went on their first date. But it wasn’t the standard dinner and a movie; John took Emily to a shooting range. An odd choice but The Office star explained why when he appeared on Conan O’Brien in 2012.

“On our first date, I decided, ‘I'm gonna really hit the gas and bring her to a gun range. I think that I was so sure that I would never end up with her… that I was like, ‘You know what, I'm gonna blow it right away and then that way you don't feel bad,’” John said.

Who did Emily Blunt date before John Krasinski?

Before she met John Krasinski, Emily Blunt dated Canadian singer Michael Buble. Emily dated Michael for three years, from 2005 to 2008.

Emily met Michael backstage at the 2005 TV Week Logie Awards which were held in Melbourne, Australia that year. The couple eventually lived together in Vancouver, Canada but they broke up in 2008 right before Emily met her now-husband, John.