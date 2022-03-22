Oodie

Bunny Kids Oodie

The Oodie... AKA: the official attire of lockdown. Plenty of us snuggled up with this comfy, hooded loungewear while we were stuck indoors. This lavender number is littered with sleepy bunnies and is an adorable addition to the Easter season.

Purchase via the oodie, currently on sale for $64 with a code.

Cotton On

Cotton On | Edith Long Sleeve Flutter Pyjama Set

This pink pastel set is perfect for the season of chocolate and colder nights. With a waffle top and flannelette bottom, your little one will look precious in these PJs.

Purchase via Cotton On for $39.99

Cotton On

Cotton On | Noah Long Sleeve Pyjama Set Licensed

For those more partial to a pastel blue, these long-sleeved and bunny themed cotton PJs are Easter to a tee, and will have your child smiling for ear to ear.

Purchase via Cotton On for $44.99.

Etsy

Etsy | Personalised Easter Family Pyjamas

Fun for the whole family! These personalisable Easter PJs are made with cotton, spandex, and embroidery thread, so all your kids can get in on the festive fun.

Purchase via Etsy for $56.44.

Target

Target | Baby Peter Rabbit Pyjama Set

Looking for an Easter fit for your veeeery little one? This Baby Peter Rabbit set is perfect for your bub. With super soft peached cotton jersey, your bubba with be more than cosy this Easter.

Purchase via Target for currently $15.

Big W

Big W | Brilliant Basics Women's Easter Pyjama Set - Pink and Grey

Alright, so the kids get their fun, but what about mum? This pink and grey long-sleeved Easter set is the cosy and festive bed fit you’ve been searching for. Plus, the set is designed with cosy cotton and an elasticated waistband so you can indulge in plenty of Easter chocolate.

Purchase via Big W for $18.

Best & Less

Best & Less | Womens Plus Winter Twosie PJ Set

For all the bunny fans, this long-sleeved soft and fluffy pink set with microfleece bottoms is the perfect attire attire this holiday season.

Purchase via Best & Less for $30.

Peter Alexander

Peter Alexander | Peter Rabbit Cloud PJ Set

If you’re looking to indulge both in chocolate and in PJs this Easter, this blue Peter Rabbit Cloud PJ button up set is made with luxuriously soft bamboo flannelette.

Purchase via Peter Alexander for $119.