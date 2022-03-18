While the traditional recipes will always find a permanent place at the table during the holidays, that doesn’t mean a few new treats can’t find their way on there too.

While themed cookies are certainly nothing new in the world of desserts, they may get lost on us during our holiday food prep. So, allow us to bring them back to your attention.

Cookie cutters of course are the best way to transform your humble treat into something truly spectacular – and the kids won’t be the only ones impressed.

From adorable bunny shapes to the perfect Easter egg cutters, we’ve rounded up some of the best cookie cutters to try this easter to offer something extra sweet this year.