Samsung

Samsung

Harnessing the power of innovative smartphone technology, South Korean company Samsung has delivered a range of washing machines featuring new-to-market engineering science. Combining advanced technology research with industry-grade washing functions, Samsung caters to the modern family, taking the load off time spent in the laundry so that you can get back to living. Plus, with the SmartThings App, controlling the machine inside and outside of the home has never been easier.

Key features:

AI wash - utilises four sensors to determine appropriate washing cycle with less waste and effort

Steam wash - improves cleaning quality, reducing up to 99.9 per cent of common bacteria and allergens

Speed Shot - operates a 30-minute intense washing cycle using Bubble Shot and Speed Spray technologies

SmartThings App access - smartphone connectivity to monitor washing machine activity and energy consumption plus more

Our top picks:

Front load smart washer with steam wash WW90T504DAW, $999 at Samsung

Addwash smart front load washer WW10T654DLE, $1049 at Samsung

BESPOKE grande smart front load washer WF18B9600KV, $2199 at Samsung

Also available at:

The Good Guys

Appliances Online Australia

Bing Lee

SHOP NOW

LG

LG

'Life is Good' when the washing machine delivers clean laundered results with complete eco-efficiency in toe. Featuring a variety of innovative technologies from intelligent auto-select washing cycles, to allergen care, the LG washing machine is as tough on stains as its design is flawless. Whether a weekly wash or daily cycle is your preference, the Direct Drive feature automatically determines the washing motions best suited to the load - saving both energy and water usage.

Key features:

Five-star energy and water rating

AI DD - intelligent fabric care weighs the load and assesses fabric to automatically select cycle

Six-motion Direct Drive - machine automatically determines combination of washing motions

Turbo Clean 360 - wash 5kg of lightly soiled clothing in 39 minutes

Steam+ - allergy care cycle reducing exposure to common household allergens

LG ThinQ - smart control access to remotely start or monitor wash progress

Our top picks:

Series 9 front load washing machine in black WV9-1610B, $1399 at LG

Front load washing machine with steam WV5-1275W, $699 at LG

Series 6 front load washing machine with ezDispense WV6-1410G, $1249 at LG

Also available at:

The Good Guys

Appliances Online

Bing Lee

SHOP NOW

Miele

Miele

Recipient of the 2023 Canstar Blue 'most satisfied customers' award, Miele washing machines are as sleek as they are effortlessly dynamic. Designed with innovative technology advances, Miele delivers day-in-day-out pristine cleaning for the modern family. Fitted with level three virus hygiene protection, safeguard your family with worry-free laundry care alongside the TwinDos - removing over 99.9 per cent of viruses. Plus with 'Miele@Home' your smart home system, you are invited to control and monitor appliances via the Miele app.

Key features:

Available in freestanding, built-under and integrated form

Miele@Home - smart home control system accessed via the Miele app

Gold standard for virus hygiene

SteamCare steam system

Innovative PowerWash technology

CapDosing portioned

Our top picks:

Miele WCA 020, $1549 at The Good Guys

Miele WWD120, $2049 at The Good Guys

Miele WWG360, $2799 at The Good Guys

Also available at:

Appliances Online

Bing Lee

SHOP NOW

Fisher & Paykel

Fisher & Paykel

Fisher & Paykel is home to award-winning luxury home appliances. Emphasising a focus on human-centred design, and as awarded the 2022 recipient of Reader's Digest for Australia's most trusted laundry appliance brand, the company evidently facilitates daily living through integrating state-of-the-art technologies. Whether it is a family of five or living alone, with features from Active Intelligence to Vortex Wash, personalising the cycle to individual needs is customary - saving both money and time.

Key features:

Active Intelligence - auto-sensor technology tailoring detergent and adjusting wash period to suit each load

Vortex Wash - reduces wash cycle to less than one hour

Auto Dose - dispenses liquid detergent based on offload size

SmartDrive technology - auto-sensors determine optimal performance and save on water usage

Our top picks:

9kg front load washer WH9060J3, $999 at The Good Guys

11kg front load washer WH1160FG2, $1688 at The Good Guys

10kg front load washer WH1060P4, $1249 at The Good Guys

Also available at:

Appliances Online

Bing Lee

SHOP NOW

Bosch

Bosch

Experience German-made quality and uncompromised design efficiency with advanced appliance functionality. The renowned Bosch reliability and German-engineered quality deliver consistently clean and sanitised washing results all the while operating with minimal noise interference. Featuring ActiveWater Plus and VarioPerfect, rest assured of optimal energy and water saving with every cycle.

Key features:

i-Dos automatic dosing - set total detergent to be released per load

ActiveWater Plus - highly efficient water management technology

VarioPerfect - program machine to work faster or more efficiently with SpeedPerfect and EcoPerfect functions

Our top picks:

8kg front load washer WAN24124AU, $799 at The Good Guys

9kg front load washer WGG24402AU, $1395 at The Good Guys

10kg-5kg combo washer dryer WNA254U1AU, $1699 at The Good Guys

Also available at:

Appliances Online

Bing Lee

SHOP NOW

Which is a better choice for buying a washing machine?

There are two options in terms of washing machine form; top-loader or front-loader. The benefits of each do vary, however, it is most important to consider your laundry room layout before anything else. Firstly, in the scenario that your laundry has built-in bench space with under-counter storage fit for a washing machine - a front-loader is recommended. Additionally, if there is limited space in your designated laundry room, a top-loader may prove to be more convenient for access.

If you are lucky enough to be able to choose a top or front loader, you may want to consider:

Efficiency: front-loaders are designed to use less water

Cycle time: front-loaders tend to be shorter

Electricity consumption: front-loaders use more electricity than top-loaders

How long should a washing machine last?

Most commonly washing machines last between seven to twelve years, this can, however, be dependent on the brand, model and level of maintenance. To ensure you get the most usage out of your machine, you may consider;

using the correct detergent,

not overloading the machine,

cleaning the lint filter,

giving the machine air space, and

occasionally washing the machine.

Related articles: