Betta

Fisher & Paykel 8.5kg Top Load Washer | $949

Do you have a family of four-six? This washing machine may just be ideal for you. With six different programs to customise your wash, this machine is about two hours faster than any other large top loader.

Find out more and purchase via Betta Home Living.

The Good Guys

Haier 7kg Top Load Washer | $499

With a capacity to wash 7kg of laundry each load, along with eight types of washing programs, this white top loader machine keeps up with the demands of a busy family.

Find out more and purchase via The Good Guys.

Appliances Online

Speed Queen 8.5kg Top Load Washing Machine | $2695

This built-to-last 8.5kg top load machine has a stainless steel tub designed for gentle care when removing dirt and grime. It also fills the washing load with an optimal amount of water for an efficient clean.

Find out more and purchase via Appliances Online.

My Deal

Carson 9kg Top Load Washing Machine | $529

Smart and practical, this Carson 9kg top loader has eight different programs and an exclusive diamond drum design for handling a wide range of fabric and stains.

Find out more and purchase via My Deal.

LG

9kg Top Load Washing Machine with Smart Inverter Control | $1049

Designed with inverter technology, this machine controls the speed and direction of the motor to ensure quality and thorough washing with increased stability and low vibration.

Find out more and purchase via LG.

Samsung

10kg Top Load Washer | $1149

Complete with a variety of cycles, a magic filter, tub clean, vibration reduction, a soft-close glass door, and more, this top load washer is selling fast.

Find out more and purchase via Samsung.