Catch

Happy Hop Inflatable Water Slide

Complete with a 1.8m slide, splash pool and play tunnel, and a mesh-protected bouncing playpen, your kids will be sure to have fun in the sun with this inflatable water slide.

You can find it via Catch for currently $467.96.

Kogan

Bestway Inflatable Water Park

Your little ones won’t be able to get enough of this inflatable water park. Featuring an extra-large play pool, crawl-through tunnel, a slide and climbing wall, there’s hours of fun to be had.

You can find it via Kogan for currently $379.99.

Myer

Bestway from MyPlaza Inflatable Water Slide Jumping Castle

Treat your kids with this epic inflatable slide, designed with a climbing wall with hand grips and footholes, a mesh safety net, a curved slide, and a large play pool.

You can find it via Myer for currently $792.95.

Dick Smith

Kidbot All In 1 Inflatable Water Park Water Slide

Your next pool day is sorted with this water playground. Complete with a large water pool, two water cannons, climbing wall , water spraying function and more!

You can find it via Dick Smith for currently $399.97.

Bargains Online

Inflatable Water Double Slide Large Jumping Castle Pool

This wet and wild play unit comes with two slides and two cannons, a climbing centre, and a spacious pool area. Perfect for those sticky summer days.

You can find it via Bargains Online for currently $695.