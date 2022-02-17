The new Marble Bunny has a smooth and creamy Hazelnut praline centre. Supplied

It has a mouth-watering combination of Cadbury Dairy Milk Milk Chocolate and Cadbury Dream White Chocolate with a smooth and creamy Hazelnut praline centre, available in a single treat size, a share pack, and a gift box.

The excitement doesn’t end there, with the new bunnies Gift Box range also available in cult Cadbury favourites Cadbury Clinkers, Cadbury Caramilk Marble and Cadbury Coconut Rough.

Featuring the classic combination of bunnies and eggs, together at last in a ready-to-gift pack. With four bunnies and a large hollow egg in each box, it’s the perfect special treat to gift this Easter.

The Humpty Dumpty is a fun and interactive treat in a convenient portion size.

The Humpty Dumpty also makes a return, available in a 25g single serve and in a multipack carton of 6, and is filled with colourful mini beanies, making a fun and interactive treat in a convenient portion size.

As always, the iconic Cadbury Egg Bags and Gift Boxes are also back in stores in all the favourite flavours, not to mention the return of the classic range of Cadbury hollow eggs and bunnies.

The range offers all that you need to create the most epic egg hunt, and you can find them all in Australia’s leading supermarkets and independent retailers.