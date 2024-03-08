Facebook / Sydney Royal Easter Show

Where can I celebrate Easter in Sydney?

Sydney seemingly has the most going on out of all the cities. From markets and easter fun to pub crawls and high teas, it’s fair to say Sydney does Easter like no other.

Sydney Royal Easter Show

The Sydney Royal Easter Show runs from March 22 to April 2 at Syndey Showground in Syndey Olympic Park and is the highlight of the year for many. With show bags, farm animals, food, rides, and an endless supply of thrill and delight, you don’t want to miss out on this annual Easter extravaganza!

Tickets: from $33 pp

Find out more here.

Easter Egg Hunts

There is an endless amount of Easter Egg Hunts being held not just around Sydney, but around all of New South Wales. If you don’t want to worry about holding an egg hunt at home, or perhaps want to indulge in even more chocolate and participate in more than one Easter egg hunt… we have found some of the best across the state:

European Easter Market

Held by the Polish Club Ashfield, the European Easter Market is a free event to indulge in the holiday in a way you may not be used to, allowing you to explore more cultures.

With over 20 stalls providing a range of Easter-themed goods from European cakes, Polish donuts/Pączki, painted eggs/Pisanki, jewellery, crochet toys, and so much more… there truly is something for everybody.

When: March 24 from 10 am to 4 pm

Tickets: free - mandatory

Other Easter events in Sydney

Where can I celebrate Easter in Perth?

Perth comes alive during the Easter long weekend with a range of egg hunts. Whether you and your family enjoy a fair or a feast, or perhaps you need something for the kids like an Easter egg hunt or a disco, Perth has it all.

Easter Fair

On March 30 from 3 pm to 8 pm, the Easter Fair will be held at Aubin Grove Reserve. Though not as extravagant as the Sydney Royal Easter Show, the Easter Fair in Perth allows for an incredible afternoon with the family... for FREE! With Easter crafts, face painting, live music, market stalls, carnival games, and more, the fair has something for everybody.

Tickets: FREE

Find out more here.

Date Night Sip and Paint

Sip and Paint isn't something you usually think of to celebrate Easter, however, The General Collective in Mount Lawley provides a way to celebrate Easter with the one you love. With everything included from the apron to the paints, plus a complimentary glass of bubbly and food, your night is sorted! This event is only held on March 29 at 6:30pm, so be sure to get in quick.

Tickets: $70 to $165

Find out more here.

Lollipop's Butler Easter Disco

On March 28 from 6 pm to 8 pm Lollipop's Playground Cafe in Butler will be holding an Easter disco! Ticket entry provides the kids unlimited play and participation in the egg hunt with prizes to win at the end.

Tickets: $11.95

Find out more here.

Other Easter events in Perth

Where can I celebrate Easter in Melbourne?

Melbourne does Easter like no other. Get excited for a long weekend filled with chocolate, markets, fairs, picnics, egg hunts, and food! Whether you are living in the city or beyond, most areas have some sort of Easter celebration nearby... there's too much to choose from.

Bendigo Easter Festival

The Bendigo Easter Festival has been around since the 1870s, making it one of the longest-running community events in all of Australia. If you have yet to visit the festival, 2024 could be the year that changes! Over the Easter long weekend, Rosalind Park transforms into a vibrant festival filled with stage shows, live music, activities, markets, and everything else you may dream of.

Tickets: FREE

Find out more here.

Easter at Queen Victoria Market

If you want to be part of the hustle and bustle of the city over the Easter long weekend, there's no better place than Queen Victoria Market. The market is incredibly busy all through the year, but with the Easter bunny visits, and Easter bunny tea party, plus more... Easter takes the markets to a whole new level.

Tickets: FREE

Find out more here.

Easter Weekend at the Micawber Tavern

Want to get away for the Easter long weekend? Belgrave is a beautiful town close to Yarra Valley and the Dandenong Ranges and is a beautiful destination for a relaxing weekend. The Micawber Tavern comes to life during Easter with a range of food, music, and specials, creating a wholesome and fun atmosphere. What more could you want!

Find out more here.

Other Easter events in Melbourne

Where can I celebrate Easter in Adelaide?

With endless things to do over the Easter long weekend, Adelaide welcomes the joy and excitement with open arms. Take a look at all the incredible events across the city and surrounding suburbs during the wonderous time.

Farmers' Market Easter Fun

Held at the Adelaide Showground on March 31, the farmer's market goes all out on Easter Sunday with an annual Easter Egg Hunt as well as a surprise visit from the Easter Bunny! The kids can get into the festive spirit with face painting and you can enjoy freshly baked hot cross buns, local farm-fresh produce, and sweet treats galore.

Find out more here.

Easter at Woodhouse Adventure Park

From March 29 to April 1, Woodhouse Adventure Park in the Adelaide Hills embraces the Easter festivities like no other! With Easter activities, games, and competitions, your kids won't be able to get enough of all the Easter fun. If the Adelaide Hills is too far away for just a day visit, don't fret, Woodhouse offers a camping adventure pass for overnight guests... but you have to get in quick as this is the park's most popular weekend.

Find out more here.

Jetty Road Easter Egg Hunt

Take the whole family down to Glenelg for a FREE Easter egg hunt on March 23 and March 24. Spend the day at the beach and enjoy you weekend off!

Find out more here.

Other Easter events in Adelaide

Where can I celebrate Easter in Brisbane?

Fill up your schedule over the Easter long weekend with a jam-packed list of Easter festivities involving all the food and drinks you can imagine.

Easter Activities at the Everton Park Hotel

The Everton Park Hotel provides free activities for the whole family over the Easter long weekend. From a petting zoo to an Easter egg hunt, plus food specials all weekend, the whole family will be satisfied!

Find out more here.

Easter at Vicotria Park

From March 29 to April 1, Victoria Park will transform into an Easter wonderland filled with crafts, activities, and easter trails with prizes at the end!

Find out more here.

Caboolture Easter Carnival

The Good Friday Easter Carnival at Caboolture Showgrounds is a must-visit if you live in Brisbane! Just one hour out of the city, Caboolture is a great day trip for the whole family... the carnival is filled with stalls, rides, buskers, food and drinks and fireworks. The perfect way to spend Good Friday.

Tickets: $5, FREE for children 11 and under

Find out more here.

Other Easter events in Brisbane