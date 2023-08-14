What is Afterpay Day?
Afterpay Day is an online and in-store shopping event that runs twice a year. Various brands and retailers offer exclusive discounts and deals across a huge number of categories and brands.
Just like Black Friday and Boxing Day, these sales don't have a single central website. Instead, you can find the deals on each retailer's online store - and that's where we come in. No need to search around - we've put everything together in one easy-to-access place, making it a simple and hassle-free experience.
When is Afterpay Day 2023?
Mark your calendars because the next Afterpay Day event is coming up on Thursday, August 17 at 8am and will be running until midnight on Sunday, August 20.
Typically hosted every March and August, Afterpay Day has grown into a mega event that lasts four whole days. However, many retailers tend to start early and finish late. Either way, there’s plenty of time to get your hands on some serious discounts from your favourite brands.
How does Afterpay Day work?
While the day may be affiliated with Afterpay, that doesn't mean you need to use it to score a sweet deal. Although it's not a bad idea if you want to split your payments over a period of four weeks (interest-free if you pay it back on time!).
The best Afterpay Day sales in Australia
Scroll on for some of the best deals you can expect this Afterpay Day. Make sure to check back regularly, as we'll be updating our list as the sales roll in.
Best Afterpay Day Fashion Sales
Myer
Nude Lucy
Modibodi
Marimekko
Dune London
Auguste The Label
Cotton On
Stylerunner
ASOS
Aje
P.E Nation
Showpo
Sheike
Best Afterpay Day Shoes And Accessories Sales
Strand
- Spend $199 on travel and get 30 per cent off, plus spend $70 on handbags and receive 25 per cent off
Ugg Express
Arms of Eve
Nine West
Novo
Hoka
Furla
Hype DC
Best Afterpay Day Beauty Sales
JSHealth
Go-To Skincare
Adore Beauty
- Up to 40 per cent of 90+ brands like Laneige, Benefit, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Maybelline, Embryolisse and more
Oz Hair & Beauty
Bondi Sands
Armani Beauty
Estée Lauder
- 20 per cent off sitewide. Plus, spend $199+ and receive a free 15ml Advanced Night Repair Serum. Spend $249, and receive a free full-size 30ml Revitalizing Supreme+ Night Creme
Bobbi Brown
- 20 per cent off sitewide, plus free four-piece gift with $150+ orders and bonus Luxe Makeup Bag with $200+ orders
MAC
Clinique
Aveda
IT Cosmetics
Kiehl's
Sand & Sky
- 25 per cent off full-sized products, plus an additional 10 per cent off kits using the code AFTERPAY10
Best Afterpay Day Health & Wellness Sales
Lovehoney
Best Afterpay Day Homes Sales
Dyson
Myer
- 50 per cent off the original price of cookware, and 40 per cent off the original price of dinnerware, glassware, cutlery, napery and barware
Ecosa
Miss Amara
Hommey
Remarkable Outdoor Living
Kitchenaid
Koala
Amart Furniture
House
Sheridan
Where else can you score a bargain?
While not every retailer has announced their deals yet, these are just a few of the ones currently on our wishlist. Plus, these brands offered generous discounts last Afterpay Day, so fingered crossed they follow suit again!
Our top picks
We've rounded up a few of the best bargains we'll be shopping this Afterpay Day.
Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, $89.25 (usually $105) at Adore Beauty
Reveal your inner light with Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation. This cult classic is weightless on the skin, while imparting a flawless, lit-from-within glow.
Lovehoney Health rechargeable silicone body massager, $54.95 (usually $109.95) at Lovehoney
Unwind your body and mind with the Lovehoney Health rechargeable silicone body massager. Powerful, rumbling vibrations can be felt deep below the skin, releasing your knots and increasing blood flow.
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute, $799 (usually $1299) at Dyson
If $500 off a Dyson vacuum isn't going to win you over, nothing will. With hundreds of raving reviews, this stick vacuum's cord-free technology makes cleaning easier all around your home. It also has three suction powers to suit any task, as well as 60 minutes' run time and a whole lot of other amazing features.
The Cooks Collective classic non-stick 4 piece cookset, $167.97 (usually $279.95) at Myer
Made using high-quality food-safe aluminium, these pots and pans cook evenly, are easy to clean, and you don't have to worry about a big old mess thanks to the non-stick cooking surface.