What is Afterpay Day?

Afterpay Day is an online and in-store shopping event that runs twice a year. Various brands and retailers offer exclusive discounts and deals across a huge number of categories and brands.

Just like Black Friday and Boxing Day, these sales don't have a single central website. Instead, you can find the deals on each retailer's online store - and that's where we come in. No need to search around - we've put everything together in one easy-to-access place, making it a simple and hassle-free experience.

When is Afterpay Day 2023?

Mark your calendars because the next Afterpay Day event is coming up on Thursday, August 17 at 8am and will be running until midnight on Sunday, August 20.

Typically hosted every March and August, Afterpay Day has grown into a mega event that lasts four whole days. However, many retailers tend to start early and finish late. Either way, there’s plenty of time to get your hands on some serious discounts from your favourite brands.

How does Afterpay Day work?

While the day may be affiliated with Afterpay, that doesn't mean you need to use it to score a sweet deal. Although it's not a bad idea if you want to split your payments over a period of four weeks (interest-free if you pay it back on time!).

The best Afterpay Day sales in Australia

Scroll on for some of the best deals you can expect this Afterpay Day. Make sure to check back regularly, as we'll be updating our list as the sales roll in.

Best Afterpay Day Fashion Sales

Myer

Nude Lucy

Modibodi

Marimekko

Dune London

Auguste The Label

Cotton On

Stylerunner

ASOS

Aje

P.E Nation

Showpo

Sheike

Best Afterpay Day Shoes And Accessories Sales

Strand

Ugg Express

Arms of Eve

Nine West

Novo

Hoka

Furla

Hype DC

Best Afterpay Day Beauty Sales

JSHealth

Go-To Skincare

Adore Beauty

Oz Hair & Beauty

Bondi Sands

Armani Beauty

Estée Lauder

Bobbi Brown

MAC

Clinique

Aveda

IT Cosmetics

Kiehl's

Sand & Sky

Best Afterpay Day Health & Wellness Sales

Lovehoney

Best Afterpay Day Homes Sales

Dyson

Myer

Ecosa

Miss Amara

Hommey

Remarkable Outdoor Living

Kitchenaid

Koala

Amart Furniture

House

Sheridan

Where else can you score a bargain?

While not every retailer has announced their deals yet, these are just a few of the ones currently on our wishlist. Plus, these brands offered generous discounts last Afterpay Day, so fingered crossed they follow suit again!

Our top picks

We've rounded up a few of the best bargains we'll be shopping this Afterpay Day.

Adore Beauty

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, $89.25 (usually $105) at Adore Beauty

Reveal your inner light with Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation. This cult classic is weightless on the skin, while imparting a flawless, lit-from-within glow.

Lovehoney

Lovehoney Health rechargeable silicone body massager, $54.95 (usually $109.95) at Lovehoney

Unwind your body and mind with the Lovehoney Health rechargeable silicone body massager. Powerful, rumbling vibrations can be felt deep below the skin, releasing your knots and increasing blood flow.

Dyson

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute, $799 (usually $1299) at Dyson

If $500 off a Dyson vacuum isn't going to win you over, nothing will. With hundreds of raving reviews, this stick vacuum's cord-free technology makes cleaning easier all around your home. It also has three suction powers to suit any task, as well as 60 minutes' run time and a whole lot of other amazing features.

Myer

The Cooks Collective classic non-stick 4 piece cookset, $167.97 (usually $279.95) at Myer

Made using high-quality food-safe aluminium, these pots and pans cook evenly, are easy to clean, and you don't have to worry about a big old mess thanks to the non-stick cooking surface.

