THE GOOD GUYS

Home to appliances, home entertainment, electronics - and more. We’re hoping to be greeted with some generous savings this Boxing Day at The Good Guys.

On our wishlist: Eufy 2C Pro 2k security system & homebase (four cameras), $799

GODFREYS

Your one-stop-shop for vacuum cleaners, choose from Godfrey’s extensive range of stick vacuums, steam mops, robot vacuums and more. We’re hoping to grab a bargain come December 26.

On our wishlist: Ecovacs DEEBOT N8 Pro robot vacuum cleaner and mop, $599 (usually $799)

NAKED SUNDAYS

Home to the ‘BeautyScreen’ - a hybrid between sunscreen and skincare, Naked Sundays has really made a name for themselves over the years. So if you’re in the market for dewy, glowy skin this summer (and beyond), we’d recommend keeping your eyes peeled on Naked Sundays this Boxing Day.

On our wishlist: SPF BFF bestsellers trip for free neon purse, $95

RAWKANVAS

Home of natural, vegan and cruelty-free skincare, if you haven’t tried Rawkanvas before, now’s the time to try it. With a sale day looming, we’re hoping to grab a few savings at the (online) checkout this Boxing Day.

On our wishlist: Vibrance: Rejuvenating multi-vitamin serum, $59

BANGN BODY

Treat yourself with a nighttime routine upgrade with Bangn Body - whether it’s with a new exfoliating body wash or a must-have beauty tool, the bottom line is that you’ll have that post-holiday glow all year round.

On our wishlist: Vacay skin bundle, $158

STAX.

Looking to work on those new year's resolutions as soon as Jan 1 rolls around? Make sure you’re well-equipped with some new gear from Stax. We’re keeping our eyes peeled for Boxing Day savings from Stax. this year.

On our wishlist: Short leg bodysuit in black, $84.95

ECOSA

Treat yourself to a good night’s sleep for the new year with Ecosa. From award-winning mattresses, bedding, bedroom furniture to memory foam pillows…your slumber awaits. We’re hoping to see further discounts this Boxing Day.

On our wishlist: Ecosa pillow, $120 (usually $150)

UGG

Though UGG is typically a brand associated with winter dressing, it does mean that you’re more likely to score a bargain when shopping the brand during summer. Plus, they have a few slippers and slides on offer that can be worn all year round.

On our wishlist: Women’s UGG Snugg slide in black, $99 (usually $185)

OROTON OUTLET

Oroton’s Outlet store is no stranger to a good sale - with great savings all year round, we’re hoping to find our next summer bag this Boxing Day.

On our wishlist: Carry small shopper tote, $209 (usually $299)

BED BATH N’ TABLE

If you’re getting ready to refresh your living space for the new year, Bed Bath N’ Table will have all the perfect finishing touches you’ve been looking for. From the perfect bath mat to outdoor picnic essentials, we're holding out for some generous savings this Boxing Day.

On our wishlist: Holland print picnic cooler bag in sage, $59.95 (usually $79.95)

