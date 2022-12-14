@rachelteetyler on Instagram

Popular Dyson product categories

Dyson is most well-known for its cult-status products within vacuum cleaners, air purifiers and hair tools categories.

Dyson vacuum cleaners

From cordless stick vacuums to heavy-duty corded vacuums, Dyson’s range of vacuum cleaners are of exceptional quality. Whether you’re after a vacuum cleaner that is powerful enough to remove pet hair and allergens like the Dyson Gen5detect Absolute or the Dyson V10, or if you’re looking for a vacuum cleaner for a precise and deep clean like the Dyson Gen5 Detect - Dyson will have a model to suit your preferences and needs.

Dyson air purifiers

Keep your living areas clean with a Dyson air purifier and purifier filter technology. Dust, pollutants, allergens and odours will always find a way into your home, and one way to improve the quality of the air you breathe in at home is with a handy portable air purifier.

Dyson air purifiers feature sensors that precisely diagnose, display and react to pollutants in the air at a molecular level. And, with its easy-to-read LCD screen and accompanying MyDyson app, you’ll be breathing in crisp air in an instant. Choose from a range of heating, cooling (or both) air purifiers that will suit your space and needs.

Dyson hair tools

Shaking up the beauty space, Dyson’s range of hair tools is on everyone’s wishlist this Christmas. And, if your s/o didn’t get the hint this year - consider this your sign to treat yourself to a Dyson AirWrap multi-styler, Supersonic hair dryer or Corrale straightener this Boxing Day.

The best Dyson Boxing Day sales to look out for 2022:

So, if you’re ready to take the plunge and purchase your very first Dyson product (or maybe, you’re a returning customer), below are our top picks of the best places we’re hoping will give us some generous savings on our favourite Dyson products this boxing day.

