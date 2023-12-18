Kmart Boxing Day sales 2023
While we wait for the 2023 Boxing Day sales catalogue, we have made a list of the best sales Kmart is currently having.
- Wire and Wood Adjustable Plate Storage, $5 (usually $8)
- Hazel Bedside Table, $19 (usually $39)
- 1.7L Fluted Kettle - White, $25 (usually $35)
- 4 Pack Ice Cream Bowls, $6 (usually $10)
- Arch Elevated Serve Stand, $15 (usually $19)
- 4-in-1 Games Table, $99 (usually $179)
- RGB Alarm Clock with Bluetooth Speaker, $19 (usually $49)
- Bluetooth Headphones with Noise Cancelling - Black, $39 (usually $50)
- Portable Clip Speaker, $5 (usually $20)
- 2 Pack TP-Link Tapo 1080P Smart Wire-Free Security Camera System, $99 (usually $199)
- OXX Cosmetics Makeup Organiser - Nude, $8 (usually $14)
- Rimini 4 Piece Modular Lounger, $249 (usually $329)
- 2 Slice Fluted Toaster - White, $25 (usually $35)
- Oak Look 3 Drawer Chest, $39 (usually $65)
Check back here for the official Kmart Boxing Day sales 2023.