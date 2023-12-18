Big W

EKO 50’’ 4K UHD TV with webOS Hub, $349 (usually $399) at Big W

The EKO Smart TV powered by webOS Hub gives you access to download hundreds of applications onto your TV. You can install Netflix, YouTube, Prime, Stan, Foxtel and many more applications for easy access to your favourite shows.

Sunbeam Simply Shine 2 Slice Toaster White, $44 (usually $89) at Big W

Saving over 50 per cent, this is a must-buy this Boxing Day! This elegant design will add a modern and sophisticated touch your kitchen. The toaster also comes with a matching kettle... the kettle will also be on sale for $44, down from $89. This is the best time to shop.

Philips Digital Air Fryer XL Black, $191 (usually $349) at Big W

The air-fryer craze has lasted a while and if you haven't purchased one yet... you're missing out! Boxing Day at Big W is the perfect time to invest in this incredible device. Saving over $150, it's a sale you can't beat.

Dyson V8 Plus, $399 (usually $699) at Big W

Arguably the best sale of all... $300 off the iconic Dyson V8 Plus. With a 4.5 star rating out of 16,281 reviews on Dyson, the vacuum cleaner sells itself. It's compact, powerful, and cordless, everything you want in a vacuum cleaner!

Jason Antibacterial Quilt - Queen, $54.50 (usually $109) at Big W

For their Boxing Day sales, Big W are having half price on select Jason products. This cotton-covered quilt is machine washable and the ideal choice for those who suffer from allergies.

Swiss Alps Oslo Large Luggage - Black, $90.30 (usually $129) at Big W

This time of year, many people are travelling or planning their getaway for next year. The main item you need when travelling is a suitcase! Big W is helping you save with this great deal on their Swiss Alps Munich & Oslo Luggage Sets. With a TSA approved combination lock, expandable zipper, eight spinner wheel system and a zipper mesh compartment, this particular case has it all and for an affordable price.

Full list of deals in the Big W Boxing Day sales 2023

These are the best deals Big W are offering: