Harvey Norman Black Friday sales 2022
- Samsung 75 inch Q60B 4K QLED Smart TV, $1,795 (was $2,495)
- Yamaha Compact Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, $325 (was $395)
- Klipsch R600 5.1 Channel Home Theatre System, $1,995 (was $2,745)
- Dyson Corrale Cordless Hair Straightener with Case, $549 (was $699)
- Mermaid Hair Blow-Dry Brush, $76 (was $110)
- Dyson V15 Detect Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum, $1,199 (was $1,399)
- Dyson Purifying Tower Fan, $599 (was $899)
- Samsung Ultimate AX90 Air Purifier with Wi-Fi, $599 (was $899)
- Whirlpool 90kg Top Load Washing Machine, $844 (was $1,094)
- Tefel Access Steam Care Handheld Garment Steamer, $149 (was $179)
- Sharp 20L Compact Microwave Oven, $139 (was $179)
Harvey Norman Boxing Day sales 2023
While you wait for Harvey Norman's Boxing Day catalogue to be released, here are some deals you can shop:
- LG S75Q 3.1.2 Channel 380W Dolby Atmos Soundbar, $595 (was $795)
- Sennheiser HD 250BT Wireless Headphones, $58 (was $108)
- HoMedics Hot & Cold Mini Percussion Massager, $89 (was $129)
- Trent & Steele Egg Cooker, $44 (was $59)
- Sunbeam Maestro 2 Slice Toaster, $59 (was $118)
- Trent & Steele 8 Cup Rice Cooker, $59 (was $79)
- Chromecast with Google TV 4K, $48 (was $78)
- Google Pixel 8, $998 (was $1,198)
- Dyson Supersonic HD07 V3 Hair Dryer - Fuchsia, $494 (was $644)
- Dyson Gen5detect™ Absolute Stick Vacuum, $994 ($1,496)
RELATED: Here's the predicted weather for this New Year's Eve in Australia