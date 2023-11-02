If you have been looking for an excuse to book your next holiday look no further than the Fly a Friend for Free sale currently on offer from Jetstar.

Whether you’ve already been talking away with your mates about future vacation plans, or are suddenly feeling spontaneous, the sale includes a whole bunch of epic packages to beloved Aussie holiday destinations best enjoyed with your mates by your side.

So what’s included in the Fly A Friend for Free sale?

Well, as the name of the sale suggests, for each full-paying customer, an additional passenger can fly free to holiday hotspots such as the Gold Coast, Cairns, Uluru, Hobart, Adelaide, Sydney, and Melbourne.