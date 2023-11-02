There are currently 55-holiday packages discounted as part of the sale, all including exciting additions from welcome wine to late checkout, food and beverage credit, room upgrades, transfers, and more.
Some of our favourite package deals of the sale include:
Novotel Surfers Paradise: Flights + 3 nights + more from $625 for 2 people (departing Sydney)
Crowne Plaza Adelaide: Flights + 2 nights + more than $621 for 2 people (departing Melbourne Tullamarine)
Rydges Sydney Central: Flights + 2 nights + more from $552 for 2 people (departing Brisbane)
Travelodge Hotel Hobart: Flights + 2 nights + more from $334 for 2 people (departing Melbourne Tullamarine)
Quincy Hotel Melbourne: Flights +2 nights + more from $521 for 2 people (departing Adelaide)
Sails in the Desert, Uluru: Flights + 3 nights + more from $1,022 for 2 people (departing Sydney)
Rydges Esplanade Cairns: Flights + 3 nights + more from $674 for 2 people (departing Brisbane)
A full list of the Fly a Friend for Free sale packages can be found here.
Travel routes do vary per route but include mid-January 2024 until early September of that same year.
But you’ll have to get in quick to bag these bargains before they fly away, the sale ends at 11:59 pm AEDT on Monday, November 6th (unless sold out prior).
Full fare conditions are available at Jetstar.com