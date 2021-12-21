Here's the predicted weather for this New Year's Eve. Getty

Sydney

Plan for a wet start to 2022 in Sydney, where AccuWeather is predicting a rainy New Year's Eve that will flow into a cloudy January 1.

Temperatures will be moderate across the two days, with highs of 25 degrees and lows of 20 degrees.

Brisbane

What is summer in Brisbane without a few storms? AccuWeather is currently predicting one on New Year's Eve that will leave January 1 looking cloudy.

Fortunately, the temperatures are expected to hit 28 degrees on both days, so at least you'll be warm in your party outfit.

Melbourne

AccuWeather is predicting a surprisingly cool New Year's Eve, with temperatures hitting 22 degrees on the day then maxing out at 23 degrees on January 1.

Though rain isn't on the cards yet, it does look like there will be a fair amount of cloud cover on both days.

Adelaide

Expect a warm start to 2022 in Adelaide, where the temperatures will spike from 26 degrees on New Year's Eve to 30 degrees on January 1.

As for the sun, AccuWeather says it will be ducking in and out from behind clouds over both days.

Canberra

Canberra will also be doused with rain on New Year's Eve, though it's expected to clear up on January 1.

AccuWeather currently predicts highs of 24 degrees and lows of 14 degrees on both days, so keep a jacket handy.

Hobart

It's going to be a chilly start to 2022 in Hobart, where AccuWeather is predicting a top temperature of just 19 degrees on both days.

Expect cloud cover on both days, though the sun should peek through at a few stages.

Perth

It's going to be sunny and temperate in Perth for New Year's Eve, with some cloud cover on the day itself.

AccuWeather predicts the weather will be a touch finer on January 1, with a high of 26 degrees compared to 25 degrees on New Year's Eve.

Darwin

Gloomy is the only way we can describe AccuWeather's current predictions for New Year's Eve in Darwin, where it's expected to storm on NYE.

Rain will continue into January 1, but temperatures will hit a high of 33 degrees on both days.

