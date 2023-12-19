The best JB Hi-Fi Boxing Day sales 2022
These are just some of the incredible deals on offer for Boxing Day at JB Hi-Fi in 2022.
- Samsung 85" 4K QLED Smart TV, $2,745 (was $3,995)
- Bose noise cancelling headphones 700, $394 (was $445)
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB, $1,549 (was $1,849)
- TCL 32" HD Android Smart TV, $235 (was $395)
- Hisense Laser Cinema 4K Ultra short throw smart projector, $1,995 (was $3,995)
- JBL BAR 2.0 2 channel all in one sound bar, $186 (was $225)
- Lenovo 15" Ideapad Slim 1 Notebook, $547 (was $799)
- 25 per cent off HP, Lenovo, Dell and Asus computers
- Bonus delivery on all 75" and above TVs
- 20 per cent Vogel's and Ezymount TV brackets
- 25 per cent off Blaupunkt TVs, Blu-Ray and DVD players
- 30 per cent off Panasonic 4K, Blu-Ray players and recorders
- 25 per cent off LG and Benq projectors
- 10 per cent off Apple Mac computers
The best JB Hi-Fi Boxing Day sales 2023
While we wait for the JB Hi-Fi Boxing Day sales 2023 catalogue to be revealed, we have gathered a list of their current best deals:
- Germanica GAF9PLUSW 9L Air Fryer, $119 (was $299)
- Google Pixel Buds Pro, $179 (was $299)
- Frameo, Jackson Frameo Smart Photo Frame 10.1", $159 (was $199)
- Google Pixel Watch Polished Stainless Steel Case with Charcoal Active Band, $224 (was $449)
- Google Nest Cam - Indoor, Wired, $118 (was $169)
- Sony SRS-XG300 X-Series Portable Wireless Speaker, $299 (was $479)
- Pixbee Alarm Clock Smart Wake Up Light, $95 (was $119)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" Wi-Fi 64GB, $299 (was $379)
- Dyson Airwrap™ Multi-Styler Complete Long, $698 (was $949)
- Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System, $399 (was $499)
- Dyson V8™ Plus Handstick Vacuum, $394 (was $444)
- FFalcon 32” S53 HD Smart TV, $199 (was $229)
- iRobot Roomba i3 Robot Vacuum, $499 (was $999)
