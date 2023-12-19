MYER

Heritage, Santorini Resort Stripe Beach Towel in Navy/White, $34.98 (usually $69.95) at MYER

This gorgeous beach towel is currently 50 per cent off! Having a nice towel is a bit of luxury as many of us cannot justifying spending a lot of money on this item... well today is your lucky day. This towel is a beach day essential and will make you feel like you're on a beach in Santorini with it's beautiful and classic design.

Salt & Pepper, Fromage 40cm Round Cheese Board Natural, $20 (usually $59.95) at MYER

The perfect entertaining platter and the perfect accompaniment to your favourite cheeses. This cheese board is the perfect size for a delicious platter filled with cheese, biscuits, dip, and whatever else you may have on your charcuterie board. Saving a total of 67 percent, this deal is unmissable.

Heritage, Luxe Silk Pillowcase in Silver, $39.98 (usually $79.95) at MYER

Silk pillowcases, though expensive, can make a big difference on both your skin and hair. The smooth and less absorbent surface means it doesn't strip your skin of its natural oils and are less likely to hold breakout-causing bacteria. Having a silk pillowcase also results in smoother, frizz-free hair. With 50 per cent off, now is a great time to get your hands on a silk pillowcase and do your skin AND hair a favour.

Morgan Jamieson, Morgan Canopy Umbrella 2.4m in Into The Blue 2, $74.98 (usually $149.95) at MYER

If you love to the beach, a beach umbrella is a must-have to protect you from the cruel Australian sun. With a beautiful design, this canopy umbrella is fashionable and practical. The fabric itself is fade and water resistant and will therefore last a very long time, and it is a premium fabric that provides UVE95+% sun protection.

Basque, Cotton Tiered Midi Dress in Black, $104.97 (usually $149.95) at MYER

The perfect dress for any occasion... with this dress you can go from day to night and still fit the vibe! It is comfy yet chic and is a wardrobe essential for these warmer months. You can wear it with sneakers or heels for a look to match most events. This dress is definitely a staple.

Stella, Saint Tropez Dress in White/Blue, $118.30 (usually $169) at MYER

In need of a last minute outfit for Christmas Day? This dress is the perfect choice! With three-quarter length sleeves, the dress will keep you a bit warmer if there happens to be a cool breeze on the big day. It is also made from a breathable cotton fabric that is designed for the warmer months. The sophisticated design features a a rich blue floral print... a summer-ready style!

Full list of deals in the Myer Boxing Day sales 2023

Though we are still waiting for the Myer Boxing Day sales to be released, Myer is having an incredible last minute sale that ends tonight! Here are the incredible deals you can shop right now:

