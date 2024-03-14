What we're shopping in the Myer Afterpay Day sale 2024

MiniJumbuk Everyday Australian wool quilt

From $239.99 at Myer

This all-season quilt is a customer favourite for a reason. Its breathable, lightweight Airlight wool fill and super fine cotton casing work together to naturally regulate your body temperature, keeping you comfy year-round.

"Exactly as described," wrote one five-star reviewer. "Amazing quality, fluffy and warm. Love that it is an Australian company. Would recommend to anyone needing a new doona."

Key features:

Airlight Technology for superior insulation and year-round comfort

Breathable wool filling and cotton casing for temperature regulation

Naturally hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant

Made with ethically sourced, high-quality Australian wool

Machine washable on a gentle wool cycle

Philips 5000S Connected air fryer

$359.20 (usually $449) at Myer

You haven't lived your best life until you've witnessed the magic of an air fryer. Luckily, Myer's Afterpay Day sale is here to save the day. Enjoy crispy, crave-worthy food with up to 90 per cent less fat, all while saving precious time and energy.

Key features:

XXL size for the whole family

Full versatility and multifunctionality

Healthy frying with rapid air technology

Energy and time saving

Easy to use and clean

Dyson Airwrap Complete Long Multi Styler in nickel/copper

$799 (usually $949) at Myer

What list of the best Afterpay Day sales is complete without the Dyson Airwrap?! This is the only styler to curl, shape and smooth flyaways using the Coanda effect with no extreme heat, so you don't have sacrifice damage for flawless, healthy looking hair.

"I love love the Dyson Airwrap I bought recently," said a five-star reviewer who left five stars. "I could never curl my hair with a hair straightener, even by watching so many YouTube reels. The Airwrap has made my life so much easier, I don’t need to go to hairdressers anymore to curl my hair. I was even telling my husband that this product was made for me."

Key features:

Comes with multiple attachments for different styles

Uses air to style, not extreme heat

Two-year Dyson guarantee

Levi's original trucker denim jacket in light blue

$111.97 (usually $159.95) at Myer

The classic denim jacket has stood the test of time and for good reason! This best-selling piece from Levi's is true to size and complements almost anything - the perfect way to dress up or complete a look.

Key features:

Non-stretch

Point collar

Front button placket

Zazou Ziggy leather sneaker in white

$99 (usually $169.95) at Myer

Level up your everyday style with these chic leather sneakers. Striking the perfect balance between cool and casual, these kicks are a must-have for any wardrobe. Plus, at 42 per cent off, you'd be silly not to take advantage.

72 out of 76 reviewers recommend the Ziggy sneakers, with one saying they're a wardrobe must-have. "They are comfortable to wear all day. White colour allows you to wear with multiple outfits and zip makes for easy on and off. I have these shoes in a silver finish as well. Love them."

Key features:

Heel height: flat 0-2cm

Leather

Rounded toe

Lace-up design

Available in a range of colours

Radley Dukes Place black medium open-top multiway bag

$314.97 (usually $449.95) at Myer

A staple style for the woman-on-the-go, this bag is beautifully crafted from grainy leather that will last for years to come. It comes complete with multi-compartments to keep your essentials in check.

Key features:

Wide adjustable shoulder strap

Zip top central compartment

Front and back press stud compartment

Two front slip compartments

One back zip pocket

Detachable leather strap with gold metal dog charm

Levi's Wedgie Jive Sound straight leg jeans

$104.97 (usually $149.95) at Myer

Inspired by vintage Levi's jeans, these popular straight leg jeans boast over 170 five-star reviews on Myer alone, and it's pretty easy to see why.

One satisfied customer wrote: "These are my new favourite jeans. Fit so well and are the perfect length. The colour is gorgeous." Another added: "One of the best fitting jeans I own. Classic style. Great denim with 1% stretch for comfort but still rigid which I like."

Key features:

Snug through hip and thigh

Straight leg

Button fly

Top deals to shop in the Myer mid-season sale 2024

Haven't snagged a steal yet? No worries! The below roundup of deals is guaranteed to satisfy your shopping cravings.

Women

Men

Home

Appliances and tech

Kids

Toys

When is Afterpay Day?

This year, Afterpay Day is running from Thursday March 14 to Sunday March 17. But with Myer’s mid-year sale also happening at the same time, there may be some crossover and even longer sales periods, so make sure to keep a close eye on your wishlist!

What is Afterpay Day?

Afterpay Day is a twice-yearly online and in-store shopping event hosted by Afterpay, a popular buy-now-pay-later service. During this event, various brands and retailers offer exclusive discounts and deals across a wide range of categories and products.

How does Afterpay Day compare to other sales events?

While not as big as Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Boxing Day, Afterpay Day still gives Aussie shoppers the chance to score huge savings on a wide range of products over four days, from retailers that support the Afterpay payment service.

Don’t worry though - you don’t have to use Afterpay to take advantage - unless of course you want to split your payments into four interest free instalments over six weeks.

