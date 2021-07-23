Price Range: $AUD59 to 299

The Australian leather lifestyle brand is the brainchild of husband and wife duo Scott and Amy Hawkes, who run their business from a small studio in Sydney. The brand is already pretty well known for their watches, but their bags deserve attention as well.

Their deceptively simple crossbody bags can give Gucci a run for their money, while their backpack in blush is just the right blend of rugged and feminine. There is something for everyone at The Horse.

Price Range: $AUD60 to 700

This brand almost faded into obscurity amongst the new breed of handbags that cropped up in recent years. That is until a certain Duchess of Sussex was spotted wearing the brand. With Sophie Holt at the reins though, the brand is skewing towards a minimal aesthetic of classic shapes made with only the best materials.

Price Range: $AUD80 to 379

“Damn fine leather goods, for a life lived simply”, boasts Status Anxiety’s website, and we couldn’t agree more. Conceived by Will Sked and Scott Hawkes, the brand produces simple and sleek bags that are as uncomplicated as they are beautifully crafted.

At Status Anxiety, you can find everything, from a simple everyday tote to an elegant evening clutch. Consider the brand a one-stop-shop for great leather bags.

Price Range: $AUD500 to 820

Rylan handbags are characterised by timeless, “subtle luxury” pieces that look as if they came straight out of your mum’s closet (in the best way possible). These bags don’t run cheap, but one look at the details and you’ll know the bag is well worth every cent.

Price Range: $AUD99 to 899

If you’re looking for a bag that’ll stand out as the statement piece of your outfit, look no further than Mimco. Their branding is “creative, collaborative, fun and (slightly) unconventional”. Glittery pastel pink crossbodies, royal blue tubular hip bags, and glimmering evening bucket bags – are just a few of Mimco’s best-sellers.

Price Range: $AUD229 to 399

Speaking of unconventional, Respiro Studio’s hardshell resin bags make for a fantastic alternative to the plain evening clutch. With any one of these loud-coloured, oddly shaped handbags, you’ll be sure to make a statement.

Price Range: $AUD130 to 410

When you’re travelling, there’s always that risk that someone will grab your bags by mistake. Avoid this mix up with The Daily Edited. Australia’s original monogramming line makes and personalises everything from crossbodies to wallets to overnight bags!

Price Range: $AUD69 to 149

Vegans rejoice! Though choices are limited, there are “leather” handbags in Australia that aren’t made with cowhide. Sans Beast is one of them. The luxe vegan leather label was put up by ex-Mimco designer Cathryn Wills.

Just as their website states, Sans Beast creates bags that are “collectible, functional, affordable, and designed with love”.

