However the appliances brand rarely discount their quick to sell products, so when they do it's imperative to jump on the deals fast before they sell out.

As Black Friday and Cyber Monday is almost here now is the perfect time to snap up those savings and score yourself the Dyson of your dreams.

That's why we have rounded up our favourite Dyson products on sale so you can go into Cyber Weekend with your eyes on the prize. Read on to find the 5 best deals on Dyson products and make sure to grab them before they sell out!

The best Dyson deals of Black Friday 2022

V8 Absolute vacuum, $599 (usually $999) at Dyson

The V8 Absolute vacuum uses the latest technology in de-tangling to clear hair and pick up everything. With low noise and has a energy-dense battery that can provide up to 40 minutes of power.

Purifier Cool purifying fan, $599 (usually $899) at Dyson

As we are going into summer now is the time to treat yourself to a high-quality fan that will not only keep you cool during sweltering Australian temperatures but will purify the air and remove 99.95% of ultrafine particles.

Airwrap multi-styler, $749 (usually $899) at Dyson

If you've been on social media the last couple of months you have definitely heard of this much hyped product, and with good reason. The Airwrap will dry, smooth, flatten or curl your hair so you never have to have a bad hair day again.

V12 detect slim Absolute, $999 (usually $1299) at Myer

With a high tech laser that reveals microscopic dust, ensuring you have the cleanest surfaces possible with up to 60 minutes of fade-free power.

Light ball multi floor upright vacuum, $399 (usually $599) at Myer

Even more affordable with a discount of $200 this powerful vacuum helps remove dust and allergens from around the home and was designed to be able to clean at all levels, including on stairs.

