Enjoy 50% off pizzas for one week only! Domino's

Notably, however, some key terms and conditions apply to this substantial sale.

Valid until Sunday June 18, the offer is available at selected stores only on selected full-priced items.

The pick-up deal excludes Mini pizzas, Value, Value Max, and Half n Half while the delivery deal excludes Mini and Half n Half.

As with any Domino's offer, please consult their website for further details.

This exciting offer comes just a week after the food giant announced the removal of their seven per cent delivery service fee.

While this cost was introduced in July 2022 to accommodate for the rising cost of business maintenance, Domino's ANZ CEO Josh Kilimik said, due to the current inflationary environment, this additional service payment would be scrapped.

"We introduced this fee because we felt it was the best option at the time to protect the livelihoods of our franchisees, who are small business owners in their local communities," he said.

"However, we know that our customers are feeling the pinch too – with interest rates, rents and household bills going up and up."

Consider this a win for all pizza-loving parties!