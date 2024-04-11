He's still got it! Getty

After an intense bidding war, it was 20th Century Studios (a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company), who secured the rights to distribute the film.

While a release date has not yet been confirmed, Emmy-award-winning actor Jeremy Allen White has been cast in the titular role of Springsteen.

Filming is expected to commence in September 2024.

Jeremy Allen-White will play Bruce in the biopic. Getty

Speaking of what it meant to write and direct the film, Scott Cooper said the musician and the album had "had a profound impact" on him and his work.

"Through themes of despair, disillusionment, and the struggles of everyday Americans, Bruce has formed an unparalleled legacy, painting an unflinching portrait of the human condition," he shared in a statement when the biopic was first announced.

"Yet, amidst the darkness, a sense of resilience and a sense of hope shines through, reflecting an indomitable spirit. That's the Bruce I've come to know and love and will honour with this film."

The album Nebraska really resonated with blue collar workers. Getty

The album Nebraska was originally recorded by Springsteen in isolation as he grappled with intense feelings of depression and anxiety amidst his growing fame.

Originally, the now 74-year-old had no intention of releasing the ten songs he had written, but thankfully for his fans, he did - the music becoming some of the most emotional and resonant of his career.

Springsteen and his manager, Jon Landau will reportedly oversee the biopic, which will also feature songs from his albums The River (1980) and Born in the U.S.A (1984).

Bruce performing during his last tour down under. Getty

Is Bruce Springsteen coming to Australia in 2024?

Unfortunately despite a tour down under being tipped to take place in early 2024, illness thwarted those plans.

But there is hope yet! As recently as 2022, Springsteen said that he planned on bringing his E Street band with him to Australia and New Zealand "soon."

Bruce Springsteen last toured Australia in 2017.