In huge news for Aussie rock fans, Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe have announced a huge joint stadium tour across the country in November.

The iconic musicians will play three gigs, starting at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on November 8th, before heading south to Giants Stadium in Sydney on November 11th, and finally Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on November 14th.

