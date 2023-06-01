In huge news for Aussie rock fans, Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe have announced a huge joint stadium tour across the country in November.
The iconic musicians will play three gigs, starting at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on November 8th, before heading south to Giants Stadium in Sydney on November 11th, and finally Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on November 14th.
WATCH NOW: Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe to tour Australia. Article continues after video.
“After getting back on the road this past summer, we’re beyond thrilled to bring this massive tour to a global audience including some special dates in Australia!” lead singer of Def Leppard Joe Elliott said.
Mötley Crüe shared in the excitement: “We had an incredible time playing The Stadium Tour in North America and we truly can’t wait to continue taking the show around the globe with The WORLD Tour in 2023.”
“Crüeheads get ready because we have an amazing few Australian dates set for you!”
Def Leppard and Motley Crue have been performing together for years.
Getty
Def Leppard first performed in Australia 39 years ago, and last toured Australia in November 2015 playing shows in Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth.