"You have made your voices loud enough that it was impossible for us not to hear you! We are overwhelmed by your petitions and calls for one last KISS so we are now announcing that The End Of The Road will detour one last time to Sydney for a final, bombastic farewell," KISS frontman Paul Stanley said.

"As unexpected as this is for us, we will make it unforgettable for all who share the night with us."

After their first Australian tour in 1980, KISSteria well and truly took over Australia, creating what would become a decades-long connection between the band and their fans down under.

They toured next in 1995, 1997, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2008 and 2013.

Their planned 2019 tour was cancelled just days before it was set to kick off due to illness and was rescheduled to 2021. Those dates were then cancelled due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

The tour was then rescheduled AGAIN to commence in August 2022.

Is KISS coming to Australia in 2023?

Yes! KISS will perform one show in Sydney at Accor Stadium on Saturday 7th October, 2023.

How much are KISS Australian tour tickets?

Tickets range from $40 for 'Special' seats to $1849.90 for the KISS Diamond VIP Package.

Where can I buy tickets to KISS's Australian tour?

The general sale is scheduled for May 31st at 12 noon AEST.

You can purchase your tickets here.