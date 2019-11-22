Daytime television fans were devastated to learn the producers of the long-running soap Days of Our Lives had released the entire cast from their contracts. NBC

Earlier this month, daytime television fans were devastated to learn the producers of the long-running soap Days of Our Lives had released the entire cast from their contracts. Shortly after, a source told People the show was likely to continue beyond the short break – calling the news "clickbait."

The insider claimed the reason for the short break was to catch up on already filmed episodes, which are reportedly filmed many months in advance.

"The show shoots months and months in advance and they’ve gotten so far ahead that the cast was prepared ages ago for the fact that they would all be put on hiatus until closer to pick-up (aka renewal) time, for scheduling reasons," the source said.

"The show will almost definitely get renewed and this was not news to literally anyone on the show, nor is anyone truly concerned."

Many of the cast members have stayed with the soap for decades, with Suzanne Rogers being the longest-serving member of the current cast, having appeared on the show since 1973.

Earlier this week, it was announced that a new Days of Our Lives digital series, entitled Last Blast Reunion, would launch on November 29. The DOOL App streaming series reunite nine characters for a special Salem High-class reunion.

Brandon Beemer, Martha Madison, Nadia Bjorlin, Heather Lindell, Aaron Van Wagner and Lindsay Hollister are all reprising their roles, while Teressa Liane and Chadwick Hopson have been recast.

Viva-la-soap opera!