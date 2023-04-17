Method

1. Cut each chicken breast horizontally in half through the side to give 2 thin pieces. Toss in the spice mix.

2. Heat an oiled, large, oven-proof, non-stick frying pan (30cm diameter) over a medium heat. Add chicken. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes on each side, or until golden brown. Remove. Wipe pan clean.

3. Add puree and undrained beans to pan. Bring to a boil. Return chicken to pan. Simmer for about 2 to 3 minutes, or until chicken is hot. Remove pan from heat.

4. Sprinkle over combined chips and cheese. Transfer pan to a very hot oven (220C).

5. Cook for 8 minutes, or until topping is golden brown. Remove.

6. Combine avocado and juice in a bowl. Dollop over topping. Sprinkle with tomatoes and coriander. Serve.

TIP: We used Heinz Creationz Fiery Mexican Style Beanz. Replace chicken breast fillets with un-crumbed chicken breast schnitzels for an easy shortcut, available from major supermarkets and chicken shops.